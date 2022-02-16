Artemis Announces Promotion of Olly Forrer to Principal

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis, the leading Industrial Tech private equity firm, has announced the promotion of Olly Forrer to Principal. Forrer joined Artemis in 2018 and most recently served as a Vice President.

According to the Firm, Forrer's dual-track development – including both investment and portfolio responsibilities – is reflective of Artemis's hybrid value-creation model and the depth and growth of its next generation of leaders.

"From Day 1, Olly has been a true believer in Artemis's Vision to be the most trusted company builder in Industrial Tech – and a key contributor to the Firm's progress toward that goal. Olly is smart, technical, and tireless in everything he does – from driving transactional excellence to empowering our talented Origination, Operating, and Portfolio Teams to be their best selves." said James Ward, Partner at Artemis. "We're grateful for Olly's contributions to Artemis and congratulate him on his promotion to Principal."

Forrer currently serves on the Artemis portfolio boards of Superior Technical Ceramics (STC), Tekscan, and RM Lucas with previous Board service at BioDot.

Peter Hunter, Partner at Artemis, noted: "At Artemis, we ask a lot of our team members as we endeavor to build the very best Team in Industrial Tech. As his promotion acknowledges, Olly has consistently answered that call: showcasing a tremendous talent ceiling, keen analytical decision-making, and a commitment to continuous learning across his investment and operational duties. We look forward to Olly's continued contributions to the success of Artemis -- and his continued growth as a leader."

Before joining Artemis, Olly worked at Canaccord Genuity and AGC Partners in Tech investment banking roles and earned dual B.S. degrees in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About Artemis

Founded in 2010, Artemis is a Boston-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products contribute to a healthier, safer, and more productive tomorrow. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

