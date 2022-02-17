The 2022 ForeverLawn "Black and Green Grass Machine" to Debut at Daytona ForeverLawn's multi-race deal with Jeffrey Earnhardt and Sam Hunt Racing to begin at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc.® has announced Jeffrey Earnhardt and the "Black and Green Grass Machine" will debut at the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Saturday, Feb. 19, the first race in ForeverLawn's multi-race deal with Earnhardt and the Sam Hunt Racing team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series. The race will be streamed live from the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., at 5:00 p.m. EST on FS1.

"Daytona is one of the greatest spectacles in sports," says Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn. "We are thrilled to put Jeffrey back in the Black and Green Grass Machine and are looking forward to good things this season—which is only possible through partnerships with our valued sponsors, our supportive dealer network, and a high caliber racing team."

Earnhardt will be piloting the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra, which will feature a new paint scheme establishing the Black and Green Grass Machine for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season. Prominent sponsors returning for the 2022 season include STR, manufacturer of quality products for the synthetic turf industry, and Precision Products, producer of precision parts. The car will also feature LifeGR and Harvest Ministries, two organizations who have been closely tied with ForeverLawn and return as partners on the 2022 paint scheme.

"I've been looking forward to this race for months now and so glad it's finally here," says Earnhardt. "Our Toyota ForeverLawn Black & Green Grass Machine looks sharp, and Sam and I are feeling good about everything. Can't wait to hit Daytona!"

