Fairview closes on $82 million in commitments for Fairview Investment Fund V, LP Flagship fund fully invested in nationwide portfolio of senior secured real estate debt.

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Partners Investment Management is pleased to announce the final closing of Fairview Investment Fund V, LP which raised a total of $82 million. The fund is fully invested in a nationwide portfolio of senior secured real estate debt.

Founding principal Carson Rasmussen commented, "At Fairview, we are experts at 'pricing a problem' based on our decade of experience, and are able to do so effectively across a broad range of asset types and locations. We invest opportunistically in real estate credit, buying and originating high yield loans. Our mix of acquisitions vs. originations will naturally vary throughout the economic cycle, but our focus on limited downside and expansive upside remains constant."

Rasmussen continued, "Every phase of the economic cycle yields investment opportunities. Our job is to sift through them and select the right matches with our investor capital. Opportunities can arise from inefficient capital structures, sponsor-driven distress and asset level difficulties, even in stronger markets. Our process is hyper-focused on mitigating risks of all kinds."

Fairview grew its capital base in Fund V in part by strengthening its relationships with independent RIAs, including Kennewick, Wash. based HFG Trust. "Fairview Partners has provided our clients access to an alternative investment that is secured by real estate, which provides us with an uncorrelated asset class while providing HFG Trust the transparency we need to evaluate the investment risk and return for our clients," said J. Tyler Haberling, HFG Trust's director and founder.

Established in 2011, Fairview Partners has raised more than $135 million across its prior private funds and has invested more than $414 million in more than 400 senior secured real estate loans in 42 states.

Fairview's value-driven approach targets limited downside and expansive upside in opaque markets. Its funds seek opportunities that can be acquired or originated at a significant discount to the note value or underlying collateral that can benefit from Fairview's active management strategy.

"We target equity levels of return with debt levels of risk and earn our profits by targeting the most attractive segment within a strong market—small balance distressed and high yield real estate debt—and executing with precision and discipline," said Nels Stemm, founding principal.

Fairview is currently raising its sixth flagship fund, Fairview Investment Fund VI, LP, which is targeted at $100 million.

