Guidehouse Insights Estimates the Battery-Based Residential Energy Storage Systems Market Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 21% by 2030 <span class="legendSpanClass">Confusion around choices, costs, and financing options can create challenges for the industry</span>

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global market for residential energy storage systems (RESS) solutions, analyzing market conditions, technology issues, and trends, and includes estimates of power capacity sold annually, cumulative capacity, and vendor revenue projections through 2030.

RESS solutions provide homeowners a degree of control over the power used in their residence rather than relying on the local utility for service. An increasing number of homeowners are investing in RESS solutions to reduce inconveniences associated with power outages and in some cases, reduce costs and increase their use of renewable power. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the battery-based RESS solutions market is expected to grow at a 21.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2030.

"While gensets continue to be popular, the most significant trend is the increasing adoption of battery-based RESSs," says William Hughes, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "This trend follows the increasing adoption of solar panels by homeowners because the sale of battery-based RESSs is almost always accompanied by solar panels."

However, challenges for the RESS industry include providing homeowners accurate information about options, their relative merits, and costs. Customer installation also requires a costly onsite evaluation and can involve complex and time-sensitive subsidies from local utilities and government agencies. A variety of financing options and ongoing management of the equipment can add to consumer confusion, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Residential Energy Storage Systems, examines the global market for RESS solutions that offer homeowners the ability to manage or dispatch power independent of the power grid. Market conditions, technology issues, and trends are analyzed to project the continued adoption and success of these systems. The report includes estimates of power capacity sold annually, cumulative capacity, and vendor revenue projections from 2021 to 2030 for five global regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

