Living Security Wins Gold in 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, a pioneer in human risk management and leader in cybersecurity training, is pleased to announce it has been named the winner of three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for 2022.

The awards from Cybersecurity Insiders recognize both Living Security's state-of-the-art human risk management platform and the company's strong leadership team.

Living Security was named a Gold winner in the Best Security Education Platform category, and earned a silver for Best Cybersecurity Startup of the Year in North America. Company CEO Ashley Rose was also honored with a silver for Cybersecurity Woman of the Year.

"We're honored to be included in these awards for a second year in a row with other industry leaders tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges," said Living Security CEO and co-founder Ashley Rose. "This is an important recognition of our commitment to empower our clients with tools to measure and remediate human behavior, and ultimately to proactively defend their organizations."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence tackling today's cybersecurity challenges.

You can view a full list of Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2022-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/.

To learn more about Living Security and its human risk management solutions go to https://www.livingsecurity.com/.

About Living Security

Founded in 2017, Living Security's mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management platform that does more than just meet compliance needs and truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending breaches. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure effectiveness and program ROI. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com

View original content:

SOURCE Living Security