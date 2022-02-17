Military Officers Association of America Announces Presenting Sponsorship with Acushnet for 2022 MOAA Charities Golf Classic

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) announced today that Acushnet Company, the steward of leading golf brands Titleist and FootJoy, will be the presenting title sponsor of the 2022 MOAA Charities Golf Classic, supporting The MOAA Foundation and the MOAA Scholarship Fund.

"We are thrilled not only to bring back our golf classic after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but to do so with Acushnet as our presenting sponsor," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins (Ret.), MOAA president and CEO. "Together, we are proud to put on a stellar event that will help enhance MOAA's wide-ranging charitable efforts benefiting military families."

For the past 17 years, MOAA's tournament has supported the MOAA Scholarship Fund. In 2022, proceeds will also enhance programs run by The MOAA Foundation, which assists uniformed servicemembers, retirees and veterans, as well as their family members, survivors, and caregivers, through five areas of support: career transition, professional education outreach, military spouse professional development, community outreach grants, and new in 2022, emergency relief.

"Acushnet's Titleist and FootJoy names are synonymous with excellence in golf, and we look forward to working with them to bring awareness to all of the vital programs MOAA Charities offer to the greater uniformed services community," Atkins said.

The Golf Classic's sponsors also include Humana Military; VOYA Financial; Express Scripts; Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES); New England Center and Home for Veterans; Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA); The Hartford; Lockheed Martin; The YGS Group; James G. Elliott Co.; Optimizely; and American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA).

Both the MOAA Scholarship Fund and The MOAA Foundation have achieved a GuideStar Platinum rating, the highest rating offered by the nonprofit rating organization.

The 18th annual MOAA Golf Charities Classic will take place Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at exclusive TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland. For more information or to register, please visit www.moaa.org/golfclassic.

About MOAA: The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation's largest and most influential association of military officers. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization. With more than 350,000 members from every branch of service - including active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, former officers, and their families - we are a powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and representing the interests of military officers at every stage of their careers. MOAA's highest priority is providing first-class service to our members. We are the leading voice on compensation and benefit matters for all members of the military community.

About MOAA Charities: Both MOAA Charities, the MOAA Scholarship Fund and The MOAA Foundation, are 501(c)3 entities and have achieved a GuideStar Platinum rating, the highest rating offered by the nonprofit rating organization. Established in 1948, the MOAA Scholarship Fund provides educational assistance benefits to children of military families. Since its inception, the MOAA Scholarship Fund has provided more than $160 million in educational assistance to more than 16,000 students. Only in its fifth year, The MOAA Foundation grants support to programs and services focusing on five categories of critical military and veteran family needs aligning with particular MOAA expertise: career transition, professional education outreach, military spouse professional development, community outreach grants, and new in 2022, emergency financial relief.

About Acushnet Company: The global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission – to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete – has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf – Titleist, one of golf's leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf's leading performance wear brands.

