NASA Awards Aeronautics, Space Programs, Policies Study Contract

GREENBELT, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a sole source contract to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in Washington to conduct studies and evaluations in support of the agency's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. This contract will also support NASA'S Space Technology Mission Directorate, and Space Operations Mission Directorate and Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters.

This is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-no-fee contract with a maximum ordering value of approximately $19.875 million, and a five-year performance period that begins Feb 17.

NAS will conduct studies to address questions of national importance relating to aeronautics, and space programs and policies. The contract will provide the means by which NASA can obtain access to independent, highly qualified scientists and engineers to study aeronautics, space technology, and human exploration research programs and technologies, including research and applications requirements, systems engineering, plans, program content, and policies. Experts are from industry, academia, and other government agencies.

The work will be performed at the contractor's facility in Washington.

