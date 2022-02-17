Newest Disney Cruise Line ship will build on legacy of unparalleled family fun with imaginative new venues and experiences themed to "Inside Out," "Frozen" and more

No Such Thing as Too Much Fun: Disney Wish Will Deliver Endless Entertainment for Families to Delight in Disney Storytelling Together Newest Disney Cruise Line ship will build on legacy of unparalleled family fun with imaginative new venues and experiences themed to "Inside Out," "Frozen" and more

CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New enchantment awaits families aboard the Disney Wish, setting sail this July. From indulging in "Inside Out"-inspired treats to going on a picnic with "Frozen" friends to immersive shows featuring Disney Princesses, villains and heroes, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship has been expertly designed to deliver endless fun for the whole family.

At Inside Out: Joyful Sweets, guests will find an abundance of gelato, ice cream, candy and novelty treats for purchase. This dazzling dessert shop inspired by the Pixar film will offer nearly 40 flavors of gelato and ice cream, with daily handcrafted specials; freshly made toppings; and signature treats inspired by the five emotions at the heart of the story. (Disney) (PRNewswire)

"Family is at the heart of everything we do," said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. "When we set out to design the next generation of Disney cruise ships, we wanted to provide families with more opportunities than ever to make lasting memories together and to experience Disney storytelling in completely new ways. Whether it's a new take on a guest favorite experience, like our signature sweets shop, or an immersive show in a first-of-its-kind venue like Luna and Hero Zone, there will be no shortage of family fun aboard the Disney Wish."

Inside Out: Joyful Sweets

Inside Out: Joyful Sweets will emphasize the sweeter side of life. In this dazzling dessert shop inspired by the Pixar film, guests will find an abundance of handmade gelato, ice cream, candy and novelty treats for purchase. This brightly colored wonderland, designed to resemble the control center inside 11-year-old Riley's mind where her emotions guide her through everyday life, will feature sculpted figures of the film's five main characters and glowing Memory Orb light fixtures.

The shop will offer nearly 40 flavors of gelato and ice cream, with daily handcrafted gelato specials in decadent combinations like peanut butter pretzel and white chocolate raspberry. Whipped cream, fruit compotes and sauces will be freshly made in-house to complement a wide selection of tasty toppings.

Signature treats inspired by the film will include colorful cupcakes that evoke the five emotions — Joy (lemon), Sadness (blueberry), Disgust (pistachio), Anger (red velvet) and Fear (bubble gum) — and chocolate Memory Orbs filled with sweet candy remembrances. Specialty macarons and cake pops will join the assortment of handcrafted truffles, designer cookies, indulgent brownies and vibrant candy offerings.

Olaf's Royal Picnic

For the first time ever, guests can join their favorite "Frozen" friends for a summertime picnic in Arendelle during a premium entertainment experience specially designed for families with children ages 3 to 12. At Olaf's Royal Picnic, guests will interact with Olaf, Anna, Elsa and Kristoff like never before and delight in live musical performances of beloved songs like "Let It Go," "Fixer Upper" and "In Summer."

Under the expert direction of Baroness Dagmar Birgir — a lively lady-in-waiting to Queen Anna — castle staff will serve up delicious summer treats and picnic fare for the whole family to enjoy. The hall will be decked out in summer splendor just for the occasion, with a canopy of colorful flowers among the festive decor. Children will receive an assortment of gifts and keepsakes, including a reversible troll plush, themed picnic blanket and custom Nordic-style mandolin, which they'll need for a special "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People" strum-and-sing-along with Kristoff. What's more, from royal proclamations to unexpected visitors, the show will be jam-packed with surprises worth melting for.

Guests who have booked a Disney Wish cruise may reserve Olaf's Royal Picnic before their sailing for an additional fee.

Immersive Storytelling and Interactive Shows

As previously announced, Disney Cruise Line is combining innovative design and technology to create the next generation of family entertainment venues aboard the Disney Wish: Grand Hall, Luna and Hero Zone. These imaginative environments will come to life with immersive storytelling and interactive shows that put families front and center as they play a part in the magic.

Grand Hall

The fairytale castle-inspired Grand Hall will evolve from a gathering space into an enchanting theater through the magic of built-in special effects and the first-ever atrium stage on a Disney ship.

A royal greeting will await families as they enter the glittering Grand Hall for the first time. Every child will receive their very own wishing wand upon embarkation, which they will use to make the "First Wish" of their vacation during a special boarding celebration.

During the sailing, families can attend a royal gathering of magnificent proportions as Disney Princesses descend into the Grand Hall to meet and greet with guests.

The Grand Hall stage will conceal a host of Disney friends during "Who's Behind the Curtain?", a playful game show where guests answer questions to reveal the identity of hidden characters.

On the final night of every sailing, cruisers will return to the Grand Hall and raise their wands with Fairy Godmother to ignite a spectacular farewell show featuring favorite characters, special effects and lively performances.

Luna

This brand-new entertainment hub — outfitted with a two-story LED screen wall, stage and bar — will offer a variety of live shows designed for families to laugh, sing and compete together.

"Villains Game Night" is a witty game show where guests will attempt to answer Disney trivia questions amid the jeers and sneers of nefarious Disney foes, including Cruella de Vil , Gaston, Hades, Maleficent and more, who will join on screen.

"Disney Songbook" will put guests in the spotlight as they belt out Disney songs and showcase their star talent for a live camera crew, who will project each performance onto the big screen.

During the live grand finale event for Disney Uncharted Adventure, an all-new interactive experience that uses guests' mobile devices to unlock hidden adventures aboard the ship, families will team up with other cruisers to battle an infamous Disney villain.

Hero Zone

Introducing a completely new category of active family play to the Disney Cruise Line portfolio, Hero Zone is a futuristic sports arena where physical activity will blend with imagination, offering highly produced show experiences in addition to free-play sports.

Families will test their strength, speed and stamina during the Incredi-Games, a high-energy game show featuring an elaborate obstacle course of over-the-top physical challenges, each inspired by the dynamic characters of Pixar's "The Incredibles."

Now with more fanfare than ever before, the guest-favorite Disney Cruise Line experience Jack-Jack's Incredible Diaper Dash will offer terrific tots the chance to compete for the coveted title of Diaper Dash Champion as they speed-crawl across a 20-foot track amid the cheers (and chuckles) of family, friends and adoring fans.

More Fun Throughout the Ship

In true Disney Cruise Line fashion, the Disney Wish will offer a robust menu of world-class entertainment infused with more Disney storytelling, bringing to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before. Families will embark on a splashtacular adventure with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse aboard the first-ever Disney attraction at sea; revel in a royal celebration during a theatrical dining experience with "Frozen" friends; team up with the Avengers on a Marvel cinematic dining adventure; travel to a galaxy far, far away in a first-of-its-kind Star Wars experience on board a Disney ship; delight in an original, Broadway-style theatrical production of "The Little Mermaid"; and so much more.

Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

To learn more about the Disney Wish or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

