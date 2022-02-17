Seminole Hard Rock Named Top "Employer of Choice" in Gaming Industry

Seminole Hard Rock Finished First for the Second Year in a Row And Finished First for Six of the Past Seven Years

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, casino gaming industry executives have voted Seminole Hard Rock as the top "Employer of Choice" among brick and mortar casino gaming industry companies, according to results of the latest Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey, which rated 34 casino companies or standalone casinos.

Seminole Hard Rock has held the survey's top spot for six of the past seven years.

Respondents also ranked Hard Rock Online Casino as their "Employer of Choice" among 28 iGaming and mobile sports betting organizations. Hard Rock Online Casino ranked second in the iGaming and mobile sports betting category this year, following its first-place ranking last year.

The online survey was conducted for a six-week period from September through October 18, 2021. The survey has been conducted annually for the past 21 years by Bristol Associates, a nationwide executive search firm, and Spectrum Gaming Group, a global non-partisan consultancy.

According to Bristol Associates and Spectrum Gaming Group, the survey is designed to help gaming companies attract, retain and motivate their executive talent by providing insight on overall executive attitudes and preferences toward their workplace and the industry.

This year's repeat of first-place results and the overall winning streak of Seminole Hard Rock are strong evidence of a positive workplace reputation of both Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International.

"Our repeat first-place finish speaks to the exceptional workplace for team members at Seminole Hard Rock and Hard Rock-branded casinos, as well as Hard Rock Online Casino," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming, Chairman of Hard Rock International and Chairman of Hard Rock Digital. "Overcoming pandemic-related challenges for the past two years makes this recognition even more meaningful."

In addition to being named "Employer of Choice" in the Gaming Industry, Seminole Hard Rock and Hard Rock International have racked up multiple recent awards. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021.

The annual online survey represents a sample of casino and gaming executives from across North America. According to Spectrum Gaming Group and Bristol Associates, the survey is designed to ensure that the respondents have worked in the casino and gaming industry and that no one is surveyed more than once.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casinos for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. It was also named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

