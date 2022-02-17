SKINCEUTICALS ANNOUNCES NEW YORK CITY’S FIRST SKINLAB IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TRIBECA MEDSPA

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical professional skincare brand in the US, announces the opening of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Tribeca Medspa, located in New York, NY. This new location, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, is the latest addition to the network, joining existing locations in St. Helena, CA, Stamford, CT, Houston, TX, Palm Desert, CA, Grand Rapids, MI, Charleston, SC, Miami, FL and Scottsdale, AZ.

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Tribeca Medspa is empowered by the tagline, "Great Skin, Made Easy." The space is an integrated skincare destination offering doctor-validated services and clinically tested skincare with the ease and convenience that meets the demands of the on-the-go consumer who values medical expertise. Tribeca Medspa's board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Michele Anzilotti, and board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Gerald Ginsberg, bring expert oversight to the partnership, along with their team of doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses, and medical aestheticians. With New York City serving as the largest market for SkinCeuticals products in the nation, both the brand and partner seized the opportunity to launch on the Upper East Side early this year.

Of the partnership, Tribeca Medspa Co-Owner, Bill Tobin, says "Since 2006, we have been at the forefront of medical advances in anti-aging technology. SkinCeuticals innovates best-in-class skincare and is the perfect partner for this reason." He continues, "At SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Tribeca Medspa, our mission is to take the guesswork out of finding the best skincare solutions for expert results. We bring an integrated approach to skin care – combining skin consultations, signature aesthetic facial treatments, and advanced personalized skincare for everyone's unique needs." Additionally, the space will offer the first ever exclusive SkinVIP Membership Program, where members can choose one signature treatment per month and unlock exclusive deals on SkinCeuticals and Dermablend products, as well as aesthetic treatments.

Amy Sloan, Head of SkinCeuticals says, "We are proud to announce the launch of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Tribeca Medspa, making this the first time that SkinCeuticals will be accessible in this format to the New York City consumer. This city is the fastest growing market for SkinCeuticals in the US, with close to 40,000 customers per month looking for SkinCeuticals products and services. Opening a location here was an obvious choice." She continues, "With a 13-year relationship, Tribeca Medspa, is a trusted partner and one of our top flagships in the nation. Together, we'll deliver the most well-rounded regimens and treatments via our gold standard integrated skincare experience."

Visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment and a simplified treatment menu, including an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic. A Dermablend Professional® makeup finishing station is available for touchups following treatments. SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Tribeca Medspa is outfitted with five state-of-the-art treatment rooms, along with the newest addition to the concept, a SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Lounge. With seating for eight guests, it is a perfect for private events, intimate retreats, and brand activations.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated 3 science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. Treatments, all within one hour long, include:

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel for a perfect skin refresh, ideal for party prep or a rough skin day.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment helps restore what daily life can take from your skin. Perfect for routine maintenance or seasonal skin concerns.

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment goes deeper to address more intensive concerns. Skin will appear firmer and more youthful looking in a few days.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at SkinCeuticals SkinLab™. In addition to the signature treatments, the location will offer aesthetic services through the expertise of trained medical professionals, overseen and credentialed by our physicians, which include injectables such as neuromodulators, fillers, and lasers. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS®

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals is available in over 6,000 doctor offices nationwide, and in the past 5 years has successfully implemented a flagship-doctor partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in the brand's science and business expertise, exclusively selling SkinCeuticals. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

Contact: Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907 / LCummins@skinceuticals.com

ABOUT TRIBECA MEDSPA

Since 2006, our team of award-winning Medical Providers and Medical Aestheticians led by Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Gerald D. Ginsberg, has been at the forefront of medical advances and anti-aging innovations that transform skin health and body aesthetics. In January 2022, we extended our commitment to healthier, beautiful skin with the opening of SkinCeuticals SkinLab by Tribeca Medspa, co-led by Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Michele Anzilotti.

Contact: Sandra Foyil CEO at SkinLab-NYC/Tribeca Medspa 212-925-0500 sandra@tribecamedspa.com

