Sony Music Publishing Appoints Walter Jones as Executive Vice President, Head of A&R

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing today announced the appointment of Walter Jones as Executive Vice President, Head of A&R, extending the company's creative leadership in the U.S. His appointment is effective February 22.



Walter Jones (PRNewswire)

As EVP, Head of A&R, Jones will oversee the company's U.S. A&R efforts and work closely with the U.S. creative team to further support both emerging and established songwriters. In addition, he will work to advance SMP's overall A&R strategy and generate new opportunities on behalf of its roster. He will be based out of the company's Los Angeles office and report to Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt.



Jones said, "I'm so excited to join Jon and the team in this new chapter at Sony Music Publishing, where I first became a publisher. This is the right time, and Sony is the right place. I look forward to working closely with our A&R team to continue serving our songwriter community."



Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO, Sony Music Publishing said, "Walter is a gifted A&R executive with incredible creative insight. I've witnessed his growth as a leader and his ongoing dedication as a mentor to new and accomplished songwriters and creatives. Walter's collaborative approach will be instrumental to our success, and I look forward to working alongside him to deliver a superior level of service to SMP's songwriters."



An experienced leader, Jones was most recently Co-Head of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group. Prior to joining UMPG as VP, Creative in 2017, Jones served as VP, Urban A&R at Sony/ATV (now Sony Music Publishing). Throughout his career, he has signed and developed songwriters such as H.E.R., Lil Baby, Quay Global, Chi Chi, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Alessia Cara, G-Eazy, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T and many more.



Sony Music Publishing Nashville, led by CEO Rusty Gaston, and Sony Music Publishing Latin, led by President/CEO Jorge Mejia, will continue to report to Jon Platt.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing