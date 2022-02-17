Spartech Donates Plastics Supplies to Project Hug Blanket Program

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, recently donated plastic resin pellets to Project Hug, a program focused on creating weighted therapy blankets for children in Special School District (SSD) classrooms across the region who are coping with anxiety, autism, and other conditions. Project Hug is one of several programs of the Special Education Foundation (SEF), a St. Louis-based charitable organization.

Ann DeFranco shows a weighted therapy blanket made from plastic resin pellets donated by Spartech, LLC. Ann is 91 years old and is the main seamstress sewing nearly all of the blankets (with a little help from her friends). (PRNewswire)

"Spartech has supplied enough plastic resin pellets to make and distribute more than 1800 weighted blankets since 2018," said Patty Benner, an SSD audiology assistant who created Project Hug. "We are thankful for their contribution toward these blankets that can bring peace and security to many with sensory issues."

"Spartech is proud to support Project Hug and it is an honor to participate in this initiative that helps so many young people in the St. Louis area," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "This program also allows us to donate these plastic pellets where they can make a positive difference, keeps them out of landfills, and complements our commitment to sustainability and the environment. We are dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we live and work and we are always looking for opportunities to support worthy causes."

The Special Education Foundation is a non-profit organization and Project Hug, one of its programs, received the Special Ambassador Award in 2019. This honor is presented to organizations and community members who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to SSD students and staff.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

Media Contact:

For Spartech

Sheldon Ripson

sheldon@spokemarketing.com

636-751-5733

(PRNewsfoto/Spartech) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spartech