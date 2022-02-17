SPORT FISHING CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES $1MM GRAND PRIZE TO BE AWARDED IN CRYPTOCURRENCY

Top Team to Be Awarded Record Prize as SFC Becomes the First North American Sports Championship to Award in Cryptocurrency

MIAMI, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) has announced one of the largest first-place awards for saltwater anglers, the equivalent of $1,000,000 US dollars in cryptocurrency in the Billfish Division, to be awarded at the season-ending championship in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The award marks the first North American sports championship to issue its "grand prize" in cryptocurrency.

Representatives from the Sport Fishing Championship, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, San Juan International Billfish Tournament & Viking Yachts pose onboard the 58C at the Miami International Boat Show following today's announcements. Pictured (L to R), Dr. Guy Harvey, Roger Casellas, San Juan International Billfish Tournament Director, Pat Healey, Viking Chief Executive Officer, Mark Neifeld, Sport Fishing Championship Commissioner, and Jessica Harvey, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Co-Chair. (PRNewswire)

The SFC offers a 12-event competition series beginning in April 2022 with the Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic and continues through the final tour stop at the San Juan International Billfish Tournament in Puerto Rico in August.

A fishing team must compete in a minimum of three (3) events to qualify for the SFC's Billfish Division Championship. The SFC will combine a fishing team's three best qualifying tournament scores and add in all of the team's qualified catch points throughout the regular season to determine an end-of-season point total. At the conclusion of the five-month regular season, the SFC will award $100,000 to the first-place Gulf and Atlantic Division teams and $1,000,000 to the top team across all SFC competitions.

The SFC also announced its prize money on Thursday for its three Championship Fish competitions. The angler that catches the heaviest fish, Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, and Yellowfin, across all 12 qualifying tournaments will be awarded $50,000 at the end of the SFC season. In total, the SFC announced $1,350,000 in prize money for its top anglers and fishing teams in its inaugural season.

"We've designed each of our championships around one goal: to provide our anglers and fishing teams access to large-scale, world-class saltwater angling competitions," said Sport Fishing Championship commissioner Mark Neifeld. "Our $1 million cryptocurrency prize not only creates an exciting incentive for our competitors, but it also sets a new benchmark for the top award issued by a fishing championship and offers our winners the flexibility of receiving their prizes in digital currency."

In tandem with the prize announcement, the SFC also proudly announced a partnership with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) as its sustainability partner, providing invaluable expertise on education and conservation to the SFC. Additionally, the foundation will manage educational programs within fan fest, promoting ocean and fish conservation and coordinating interactive children's camps.

"We are so thrilled to be the beneficiary of the Sport Fishing Championship," said world-renowned artist, conservationist, scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Guy Harvey. "With this funding, we will be able to expand our extensive STEAM curriculum for students and professional development programs for teachers. We are working every day to inspire young ocean ambassadors and provide them with exciting marine and environmental science experiences. Educating our future leaders in marine conservation and ocean sustainability has never been more critical, and the partnership between SFC and CBS Sports will go a long way in generating awareness."

The Guy Harvey brand is well respected, widely recognized and dedicated to supporting sustainability and ocean conservation. A portion of proceeds from sales of all Guy Harvey apparel and merchandise benefit ocean research, education and conservation initiatives through the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF). The non-profit organization is dedicated to saving the seas, supporting groundbreaking research and helping foster the next generation of ocean conservationists.

The GHOF recently began the rollout of a marine science educational curriculum for students K-12. This engaging curriculum is designed to enhance marine and environmental science courses to give students a better understanding of the importance of our oceans and its inhabitants.

While the live events will offer plenty of excitement for fans, viewers at home can be part of the action, too. Last month, the SFC and CBS Sports Network agreed to a multi-year deal that brings live, high-stakes saltwater tournament action directly from the boats competing in the events. The historic partnership includes two hours of live final day tournament coverage on CBS Sports Network from the SFC's 12 regular-season events. Fans can also watch full tournament coverage at SportFishingChampionship.com from start to finish of every SFC event.

The SFC will unveil its corporate partners over the coming weeks. Additionally, the complete 2022 Sport Fishing Championship Inaugural Season Schedule will be released soon at SportFishingChampionship.com.

About The Sport Fishing Championship

The Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) is the world's premier offshore fishing series, consisting of twelve points-based tournaments, culminating in one grand champion angling team. Competitors earn points based on their placement in SFC Qualifying Tournaments and additional points for every qualified catch recorded throughout the regular season. The top team receives a substantial cash prize and the prestigious SFC Championship Trophy. For more information about the SFC, visit SportFishingChampionship.com or follow on social @sportfishingchampionship.

About Guy Harvey

Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist, explorer and entrepreneur, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science. Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints. For more information, please visit guyharvey.com.

About Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem. GHOF.org

