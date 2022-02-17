TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,372 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1,376 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $14 million and $0.11, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $14 million and $0.12, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,329 million and $5,225 million for the years ended 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $117 million and $1.00, respectively, for the year ended 2021 compared to $226 million and $1.93, respectively, for the year ended 2020.
"The TDS Family of Companies made excellent progress toward our long-term strategic goals in 2021," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular maintained cost discipline and generated positive momentum in the growth areas of its business, which include Business and Government, Prepaid, Fixed Wireless, and its tower portfolio. TDS Telecom continued its growth and transformation as a premier broadband provider, making tremendous progress in upgrading speeds and deploying fiber technology in both incumbent and expansion markets.
"At UScellular, higher ARPU helped drive service revenue growth year-over-year. UScellular continued to execute its regionalization strategy to optimize promotions and drive a deeper focus on customers. In 2021, significant progress was made on UScellular's multi-year network modernization program as the company made successful bids to accumulate mid-band spectrum to enable its 5G growth strategy. UScellular has a strong spectrum position, an outstanding network, robust distribution to both consumers and businesses, and an amazing team. In 2022, UScellular plans to use those capabilities to drive growth in its business, as well as long-term expansion of Return on Capital.
"TDS Telecom surpassed $1 billion in revenue and exceeded a half million total broadband connections in the year. In addition, TDS Telecom launched 2Gig broadband speeds in select markets and announced a goal to triple the number of fiber service addresses by 2026. In 2022, TDS Telecom will focus on executing its strategies by growing its broadband business and aggressively expanding its fiber footprint."
2022 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 17, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
UScellular
2022 Estimated
Actual Results for
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,100-$3,200
$3,115
Adjusted OIBDA1
$750-$900
$869
Adjusted EBITDA1
$925-$1,075
$1,054
Capital expenditures
$700-$800
$780
TDS Telecom
2022 Estimated
Results
Actual Results for
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,010-$1,040
$1,006
Adjusted OIBDA1
$260-$290
$310
Adjusted EBITDA1
$260-$290
$310
Capital expenditures
$500-$550
$411
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
UScellular
TDS Telecom
2022 Estimated
Actual Results for
2022 Estimated
Actual Results for
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$160
N/A
$90
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
20
N/A
24
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$90-$240
$180
$40-$70
$114
Add back:
Interest expense
130
175
—
(5)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
685
678
220
198
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$905-$1,055
$1,033
$260-$290
$308
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
20
23
—
2
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
(2)
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$925-$1,075
$1,054
$260-$290
$310
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
170
179
—
—
Interest and dividend income
5
6
—
1
Other, net
—
—
—
(1)
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$750-$900
$869
$260-$290
$310
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2021, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
Stock Repurchase
During the fourth quarter of 2021, TDS repurchased 163,000 of its Common Shares for $3 million and UScellular repurchased 308,678 of its Common Shares for $10 million.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,380,000
4,391,000
4,399,000
4,406,000
4,412,000
Gross additions
165,000
145,000
141,000
143,000
171,000
Feature phones
3,000
2,000
3,000
3,000
2,000
Smartphones
122,000
103,000
98,000
101,000
117,000
Connected devices
40,000
40,000
40,000
39,000
52,000
Net additions (losses)
(12,000)
(8,000)
(6,000)
(6,000)
11,000
Feature phones
(7,000)
(7,000)
(7,000)
(9,000)
(9,000)
Smartphones
5,000
2,000
6,000
6,000
12,000
Connected devices
(10,000)
(3,000)
(5,000)
(3,000)
8,000
ARPU1,2
$ 48.62
$ 48.12
$ 47.74
$ 47.65
$ 47.51
ARPA1,3
$ 127.14
$ 125.99
$ 125.25
$ 125.25
$ 124.87
Churn rate4
1.35%
1.15%
1.11%
1.12%
1.21%
Handsets
1.10%
0.95%
0.88%
0.92%
1.01%
Connected devices
3.08%
2.59%
2.69%
2.53%
2.64%
Prepaid
Total at end of period
513,000
518,000
507,000
496,000
499,000
Gross additions
63,000
74,000
65,000
62,000
56,000
Net additions (losses)
(5,000)
11,000
10,000
(3,000)
(8,000)
ARPU2
$ 34.53
$ 35.05
$ 35.64
$ 35.25
$ 35.15
Churn rate4
4.39%
4.09%
3.66%
4.37%
4.24%
Total connections at end of period5
4,973,000
4,972,000
4,967,000
4,961,000
4,968,000
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,127,000
31,865,000
31,493,000
31,493,000
31,314,000
Consolidated operating penetration6
15%
16%
16%
16%
16%
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 321
$ 185
$ 148
$ 125
$ 320
Total cell sites in service
6,898
6,857
6,819
6,802
6,797
Owned towers
4,301
4,274
4,278
4,270
4,271
Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.
1
Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in the third quarter.
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
4
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
5
Includes reseller and other connections.
6
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Residential connections
Broadband1
Wireline, Incumbent
250,200
252,100
249,200
243,700
242,500
Wireline, Expansion
36,900
32,600
28,300
24,100
20,400
Cable
203,200
202,700
201,200
199,500
196,400
Total Broadband
490,300
487,400
478,700
467,300
459,300
Video2
Wireline
66,100
65,900
64,800
63,000
63,000
Cable
75,400
77,200
78,400
79,600
81,400
Total Video
141,500
143,100
143,200
142,700
144,400
Voice3
Wireline
249,300
252,100
254,200
255,000
256,900
Cable
54,500
54,200
54,000
53,700
53,900
Total Voice
303,700
306,300
308,100
308,700
310,800
Total Residential connections
935,600
936,800
930,100
918,700
914,400
Commercial connections
Broadband1
35,700
35,400
34,900
34,400
34,000
Video2
18,100
18,200
19,100
19,400
19,700
Voice3
108,900
111,500
114,300
116,500
119,700
ManagedIP4
101,600
103,900
106,200
108,500
113,300
Total Commercial connections
264,300
269,000
274,400
278,800
286,700
Total connections
1,199,900
1,205,700
1,204,500
1,197,400
1,201,100
Residential revenue per connection5
$ 57.86
$ 57.75
$ 57.66
$ 56.97
$ 55.66
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 151
$ 91
$ 99
$ 70
$ 147
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
The individual customers provided high-speed internet access through various transmission technologies, including fiber, DSL, dedicated internet circuit technologies or cable modem service.
2
The individual customers provided video services.
3
The individual circuits connecting a customer to TDS' central office facilities that provide voice services or the billable number of lines into a building for voice services.
4
The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.
5
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular
$ 1,068
$ 1,073
–
$ 4,122
$ 4,037
2%
TDS Telecom
254
248
2%
1,006
976
3%
All Other1
50
55
(9)%
201
212
(5)%
1,372
1,376
–
5,329
5,225
2%
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
887
895
(1)%
3,253
3,161
3%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
169
168
1%
678
683
(1)%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
8
11
(28)%
23
25
(9)%
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
N/M
(2)
—
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
(5)
N/M
—
(5)
N/M
1,063
1,069
–
3,952
3,864
2%
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
179
175
2%
696
663
5%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
52
50
3%
198
203
(2)%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
—
76%
2
1
N/M
231
226
2%
896
866
4%
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
49
55
(11)%
200
211
(5)%
Depreciation and amortization
5
6
(19)%
19
23
(18)%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
N/M
1
1
(62)%
54
60
(12)%
220
236
(6)%
Total operating expenses
1,348
1,355
–
5,068
4,966
2%
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
5
4
7%
170
173
(2)%
TDS Telecom
23
23
–
110
110
(1)%
All Other1
(4)
(6)
43%
(19)
(24)
21%
24
21
13%
261
259
1%
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
43
43
1%
182
181
–
Interest and dividend income
3
3
(17)%
11
15
(23)%
Gain (loss) on investments
—
(1)
N/M
—
2
N/M
Interest expense
(39)
(50)
22%
(232)
(168)
(38)%
Other, net
—
—
20%
(1)
(1)
15%
Total investment and other income (expense)
7
(5)
N/M
(40)
29
N/M
Income before income taxes
31
16
90%
221
288
(23)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(5)
—
N/M
33
19
82%
Net income
36
16
N/M
188
269
(30)%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
5
2
N/M
32
43
(27)%
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
31
14
N/M
156
226
(31)%
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17
—
N/M
39
—
N/M
Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ 14
$ 14
(2)%
$ 117
$ 226
(48)%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
115
114
–
115
114
–
Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
(2)%
$ 1.03
$ 1.97
(48)%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
116
115
–
116
115
–
Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ 0.11
$ 0.12
(4)%
$ 1.00
$ 1.93
(48)%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 188
$ 269
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
895
909
Bad debts expense
60
77
Stock-based compensation expense
49
53
Deferred income taxes, net
52
190
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(182)
(181)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
180
189
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
26
27
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(2)
—
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
(5)
(Gain) loss on investments
—
(2)
Other operating activities
61
3
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(22)
(16)
Equipment installment plans receivable
(116)
(54)
Inventory
(25)
12
Accounts payable
(69)
173
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
43
4
Accrued taxes
(49)
(120)
Other assets and liabilities
14
4
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,103
1,532
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,131)
(1,338)
Cash paid for acquisitions, licenses and other intangible assets
(1,308)
(172)
Cash received from investments
3
1
Cash paid for investments
—
(3)
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
3
26
Advance payments for license acquisitions
(20)
(30)
Other investing activities
(9)
5
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,462)
(1,511)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
1,543
1,250
Repayment of long-term debt
(2,081)
(110)
Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares
1,110
—
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(5)
(3)
UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(16)
(11)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
(8)
(14)
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
(31)
(23)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(119)
(78)
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs
(62)
(41)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(2)
Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries
—
(11)
Other financing activities
(7)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
321
957
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,038)
978
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
1,452
474
End of period
$ 414
$ 1,452
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 367
$ 1,429
Short-term investments
—
3
Accounts receivable, net
1,151
1,112
Inventory, net
178
154
Prepaid expenses
103
105
Income taxes receivable
184
187
Other current assets
61
36
Total current assets
2,044
3,026
Assets held for sale
18
2
Licenses
4,097
2,638
Goodwill
547
547
Other intangible assets, net
197
213
Investments in unconsolidated entities
479
477
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,361
3,972
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,040
998
Other assets and deferred charges
710
652
Total assets
$ 13,493
$ 12,525
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 6
$ 5
Accounts payable
481
508
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
236
193
Accrued interest
10
16
Accrued taxes
45
69
Accrued compensation
137
132
Short-term operating lease liabilities
141
129
Other current liabilities
124
101
Total current liabilities
1,180
1,153
Liabilities held for sale
—
1
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
921
863
Long-term operating lease liabilities
960
940
Other deferred liabilities and credits
759
541
Long-term debt, net
2,928
3,424
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
11
10
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,496
2,482
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1,074
—
Treasury shares, at cost
(461)
(477)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5
(4)
Retained earnings
2,812
2,802
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,927
4,804
Noncontrolling interests
807
789
Total equity
6,734
5,593
Total liabilities and equity
$ 13,493
$ 12,525
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
UScellular
TDS
TDS
Intercompany
TDS
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 156
$ 101
$ 210
$ (100)
$ 367
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$ 4,088
$ 746
$ 7
$ —
$ 4,841
Investment in unconsolidated entities
439
4
44
(8)
479
$ 4,527
$ 750
$ 51
$ (8)
$ 5,320
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,606
$ 1,665
$ 90
$ —
$ 4,361
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 3
$ —
$ 3
$ —
$ 6
Non-current portion
2,728
3
197
—
2,928
$ 2,731
$ 3
$ 200
$ —
$ 2,934
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021 vs.
2021
2020
2021 vs.
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Wireline, Incumbent
$ 86
$ 84
3%
$ 345
$ 330
4%
Wireline, Expansion
10
6
67%
34
19
74%
Cable
66
63
6%
263
245
8%
Total residential
162
153
6%
641
594
8%
Commercial
45
48
(7)%
183
194
(6)%
Wholesale
46
47
(2)%
181
187
(3)%
Total service revenues
254
248
2%
1,005
975
3%
Equipment revenues
—
—
2%
1
1
(12)%
Total operating revenues
254
248
2%
1,006
976
3%
Cost of services
103
104
(1)%
404
392
3%
Cost of equipment and products
—
—
71%
1
1
(2)%
Selling, general and administrative
75
70
7%
291
270
8%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
52
50
3%
198
203
(2)%
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
—
76%
2
1
N/M
Total operating expenses
231
226
2%
896
866
4%
Operating income
$ 23
$ 23
–
$ 110
$ 110
(1)%
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 239
$ 366
$ 1,103
$ 1,532
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
404
424
1,131
1,338
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ (165)
$ (58)
$ (28)
$ 194
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
