UScellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,068 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus $1,073 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $27 million and $0.31, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $5 million and $0.06, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
UScellular reported total operating revenues of $4,122 million and $4,037 million for the years ended 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $155 million and $1.77, respectively, for the year ended 2021 compared to $229 million and $2.62, respectively, for the year ended 2020.
"UScellular made meaningful progress toward our goals in 2021, as we delivered solid results through the end of the year," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We maintained cost discipline and generated positive momentum in the growth areas of our business, which include Business and Government, Prepaid, Fixed Wireless, and our tower portfolio.
"Our multi-year network modernization program continued, and we meaningfully improved our mid-band spectrum position, a key enabler of our 5G growth strategy.
"In 2022, UScellular's focus remains on executing our mission of connecting our customers to the people and things that matter most to them. We have a strong spectrum position, an outstanding network, robust distribution to both consumers and businesses, and an amazing team. We plan to use those capabilities to drive growth in our business, as well as long-term expansion of Return on Capital."
2022 Estimated Results
UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2022 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 17, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2022 Estimated
Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,100-$3,200
$3,115
Adjusted OIBDA1
$750-$900
$869
Adjusted EBITDA1
$925-$1,075
$1,054
Capital expenditures
$700-$800
$780
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.
2022 Estimated
Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$160
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
20
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$90-$240
$180
Add back:
Interest expense
130
175
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
685
678
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$905-$1,055
$1,033
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
20
23
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$925-$1,075
$1,054
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
170
179
Interest and dividend income
5
6
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$750-$900
$869
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2021, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.
Stock Repurchase
During the fourth quarter of 2021, UScellular repurchased 308,678 of its Common Shares for $10 million.
About UScellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,800 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2021. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,380,000
4,391,000
4,399,000
4,406,000
4,412,000
Gross additions
165,000
145,000
141,000
143,000
171,000
Feature phones
3,000
2,000
3,000
3,000
2,000
Smartphones
122,000
103,000
98,000
101,000
117,000
Connected devices
40,000
40,000
40,000
39,000
52,000
Net additions (losses)
(12,000)
(8,000)
(6,000)
(6,000)
11,000
Feature phones
(7,000)
(7,000)
(7,000)
(9,000)
(9,000)
Smartphones
5,000
2,000
6,000
6,000
12,000
Connected devices
(10,000)
(3,000)
(5,000)
(3,000)
8,000
ARPU1,2
$ 48.62
$ 48.12
$ 47.74
$ 47.65
$ 47.51
ARPA1,3
$ 127.14
$ 125.99
$ 125.25
$ 125.25
$ 124.87
Churn rate4
1.35 %
1.15 %
1.11 %
1.12 %
1.21 %
Handsets
1.10 %
0.95 %
0.88 %
0.92 %
1.01 %
Connected devices
3.08 %
2.59 %
2.69 %
2.53 %
2.64 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period
513,000
518,000
507,000
496,000
499,000
Gross additions
63,000
74,000
65,000
62,000
56,000
Net additions (losses)
(5,000)
11,000
10,000
(3,000)
(8,000)
ARPU2
$ 34.53
$ 35.05
$ 35.64
$ 35.25
$ 35.15
Churn rate4
4.39 %
4.09 %
3.66 %
4.37 %
4.24 %
Total connections at end of period5
4,973,000
4,972,000
4,967,000
4,961,000
4,968,000
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,127,000
31,865,000
31,493,000
31,493,000
31,314,000
Consolidated operating penetration6
15 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 321
$ 185
$ 148
$ 125
$ 320
Total cell sites in service
6,898
6,857
6,819
6,802
6,797
Owned towers
4,301
4,274
4,278
4,270
4,271
Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.
1
Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in the third quarter.
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
4
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
5
Includes reseller and other connections.
6
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021 vs.
2021
2020
2021 vs.
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
Service
$ 782
$ 776
1 %
$ 3,115
$ 3,067
2 %
Equipment sales
286
297
(4) %
1,007
970
4 %
Total operating revenues
1,068
1,073
–
4,122
4,037
2 %
Operating expenses
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)
196
202
(3) %
790
782
1 %
Cost of equipment sold
332
319
4 %
1,118
1,011
11 %
Selling, general and administrative
359
374
(4) %
1,345
1,368
(2) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
169
168
1 %
678
683
(1) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
8
11
(28) %
23
25
(9) %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
N/M
(2)
—
N/M
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
(5)
N/M
—
(5)
N/M
Total operating expenses
1,063
1,069
–
3,952
3,864
2 %
Operating income
5
4
7 %
170
173
(2) %
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
43
42
1 %
179
179
–
Interest and dividend income
1
2
(23) %
6
8
(27) %
Gain (loss) on investments
—
(1)
N/M
—
2
N/M
Interest expense
(32)
(35)
12 %
(175)
(112)
(55) %
Total investment and other income
12
8
70 %
10
77
(87) %
Income before income taxes
17
12
46 %
180
250
(28) %
Income tax expense (benefit)
(11)
5
N/M
20
17
26 %
Net income
28
7
N/M
160
233
(31) %
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
1
2
(4) %
5
4
14 %
Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders
$ 27
$ 5
N/M
$ 155
$ 229
(32) %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
86
86
–
86
86
–
Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders
$0.31
$0.06
N/M
$ 1.80
$ 2.66
(33) %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
87
88
(1) %
87
87
–
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders
$0.31
$0.06
N/M
$ 1.77
$ 2.62
(32) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 160
$ 233
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
678
683
Bad debts expense
56
72
Stock-based compensation expense
27
32
Deferred income taxes, net
41
130
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(179)
(179)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
176
189
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
23
25
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(2)
—
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
(5)
(Gain) loss on investments
—
(2)
Other operating activities
33
2
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(27)
(8)
Equipment installment plans receivable
(116)
(54)
Inventory
(27)
16
Accounts payable
(57)
145
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
40
2
Accrued taxes
(41)
(57)
Other assets and liabilities
17
13
Net cash provided by operating activities
802
1,237
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(724)
(989)
Cash paid for licenses
(1,302)
(171)
Cash received from investments
3
1
Cash paid for investments
—
(3)
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
3
26
Advance payments for license acquisitions
(20)
(30)
Other investing activities
4
3
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,036)
(1,163)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
1,342
1,125
Repayment of long-term debt
(1,118)
(108)
Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(16)
(11)
Repurchase of Common Shares
(31)
(23)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(22)
(38)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(6)
Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries
—
(11)
Other financing activities
(10)
(2)
Net cash provided by financing activities
142
926
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,092)
1,000
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
1,291
291
End of period
$ 199
$ 1,291
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 156
$ 1,271
Short-term investments
—
3
Accounts receivable, net
1,046
998
Inventory, net
173
146
Prepaid expenses
58
51
Income taxes receivable
123
125
Other current assets
49
29
Total current assets
1,605
2,623
Assets held for sale
18
2
Licenses
4,088
2,629
Investments in unconsolidated entities
439
435
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,606
2,466
Operating lease right-of-use assets
959
924
Other assets and deferred charges
626
602
Total assets
$ 10,341
$ 9,681
United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 3
$ 2
Accounts payable
360
387
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
191
151
Accrued taxes
33
48
Accrued compensation
83
82
Short-term operating lease liabilities
129
116
Other current liabilities
104
85
Total current liabilities
903
871
Liabilities held for sale
—
1
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
674
633
Long-term operating lease liabilities
889
875
Other deferred liabilities and credits
573
376
Long-term debt, net
2,728
2,489
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
11
10
Equity
UScellular shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share
88
88
Additional paid-in capital
1,678
1,651
Treasury shares
(68)
(67)
Retained earnings
2,849
2,739
Total UScellular shareholders' equity
4,547
4,411
Noncontrolling interests
16
15
Total equity
4,563
4,426
Total liabilities and equity
$ 10,341
$ 9,681
United States Cellular Corporation
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 135
$ 288
$ 802
$ 1,237
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
268
299
724
989
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ (133)
$ 11)
$ 78
$ 248
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
