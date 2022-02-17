Westmount Hires Felicia Chang, JD, as New Director of Wealth Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westmount Asset Management ("Westmount") today announced that Felicia Chang has been hired as the firm's first Director of Wealth Strategy. Chang will be responsible for leading Westmount's advanced wealth planning and strategy offering.

"No two clients are alike, and we recognize that some client situations carry more complexity than others," said Mike Amash, Westmount President. "Accordingly, we created this position to provide the necessary specialized expertise that more complex estate tax and generational wealth transfer situations require. We're thrilled that Felicia has joined our firm and look forward to collaborating with her for the benefit of our clients."

As Director of Wealth Strategy, Chang will serve as Westmount's principal resource for advanced planning strategies and techniques, particularly in the areas of estate planning and income tax. She will also work closely with Westmount's financial planning team to deliver plans and strategies to the firm's largest and most complex relationships. Additionally, Chang will collaborate and coordinate with the outside estate planning attorneys who directly serve Westmount's clients.

Chang brings more than 20 years of trust and estate planning experience to the position. Before joining Westmount, she was a senior wealth planning strategist at Wells Fargo Private Bank, where she functioned as the subject matter expert for estate planning, charitable planning, and advanced wealth transfer strategies.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Chang was a practicing Trust and Estate attorney. Most recently, she practiced at the law firm of Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp LLP, advising high-net-worth individuals and families in all phases of estate planning, including trust administration, gift and generation-skipping tax planning and charitable planned giving. She was previously an associate at the law firms of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP and Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP.

Chang obtained her Juris Doctorate from the UCLA School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with high honors from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Westmount

Founded in 1990, Westmount is a leading independent investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, managing more than $4.5 billion in client assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. Westmount seeks to bring clarity and purpose to clients' financial lives by providing objective, independent investment advice complemented by sophisticated financial planning. To learn more, visit www.westmount.com.

