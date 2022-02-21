FORBES MAGAZINE RECOGNIZES HARD ROCK® AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST LARGE EMPLOYERS ACROSS TRAVEL, LEISURE AND ENTERTAINMENT FOR 2022 Hard Rock Ranks Among 500 Top Organizations in the U.S. for Continued Dedication to Employee Satisfaction Within the Workplace

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2022, earning a ranking among other prestigious companies in the "Travel & Leisure" industry – which spans hotels, resorts, restaurants and entertainment entities. This is the sixth time the brand has been recognized with this honor since 2015, and comes on the heels of Hard Rock ranking first in its category last year.

The list of America's Best Large Employers of 2022 highlights the companies who continue to prioritize making their workplace the best for its employees, especially during the trying times that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon the hospitality industry.

In partnership with market research firm, Statista, Forbes compiled the 2022 list by surveying approximately 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants in the survey were asked questions on work related topics including work conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

"As a global company with more than 22,000 team members just in the U.S, this honor is an especially meaningful testament to Hard Rock's continued efforts to provide the best work environment for its team members," said David Carroll, SVP of Human Resources at Hard Rock International. "Without them, Hard Rock would not be the place that it is today."

To learn more about Hard Rock International, visit https://www.hardrock.com.

For more information or to view the full list of America's Best Large Employers of 2021 from Forbes, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-large-employers/?sh=5a1ffa9c7b66.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

