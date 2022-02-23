Great Lakes Dental Partners Deepens Indiana Expansion with Second Affiliation

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Dental Partners ("GLDP") is excited to announce the addition of Premier Dental Group of Merrillville to its network of affiliated practices, growing its presence in Northwest Indiana.

Great Lakes Dental Partners (GLDP), a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists practice management support so they can focus on providing exceptional patient care. (PRNewsfoto/Great Lakes Dental Partners) (PRNewswire)

GLDP, a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, provides practice management services to 30+ partner locations. GLDP provides best-in-class support in operations, recruiting, technology, marketing, and collaboration among clinicians.

"Dr. Brucci and Premier Dental Group have a track record of over three decades of providing the best dental care in Merrillville. We are excited and honored that he chose GLDP as his partner. This is our second affiliation in Northwest Indiana, and we'll continue to look for similarly impressive partners in 2022," said Jeff McCall, CEO of Great Lakes Dental Partners on the new affiliation and the company's plans for expansion.

Dr. Brucci was impressed with the GLDP team's "patience and ability to act fast once the timing was right. They [GLDP] were highly supportive throughout the entire sale process. This is such an exciting journey to take with them."

GLDP is actively seeking dental office partnerships in the Midwest and is backed by Shore Capital Partners' $112.5 million Fund I to support its continued growth. Ideal affiliation opportunities include owner doctors who want to partner with functional experts to grow their practices.

About Great Lakes Dental Partners

Great Lakes Dental Partners is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists the opportunity to focus on the clinical aspects of dentistry, providing exceptional care for every patient.

With a centrally located support center, operational best practices, access to the latest dental technology, and a best-in-class continuing education program, GLDP is dedicated to advancing dental healthcare in the Midwest.

For more information and a list of clinic locations, visit www.greatlakesdentalpartners.com . GLDP is actively seeking new partnerships in the Midwest. Those interested in affiliation opportunities should contact Fletcher Boyle at fboyle@gldpdental.com .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. More information visit www.shorecp.com .

