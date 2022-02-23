-- Qira beats out veteran tech companies and recognized as a preferred vendor to ensure security deposits are not a barrier to entry to multifamily and single-family homes across city--

QIRA NAMED A PREFERRED SECURITY DEPOSIT ALTERNATIVE VENDOR BY THE CITY OF NEW YORK -- Qira beats out veteran tech companies and recognized as a preferred vendor to ensure security deposits are not a barrier to entry to multifamily and single-family homes across city--

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qira, a financial services platform that serves as an intermediary between owners, property managers and renters, is proud to be named a preferred vendor for security deposit alternatives by the City of New York.

"Qira has been working with hundreds of owners and property managers in New York City to provide alternative security deposit options and increase the affordability of housing," said Revital Gadish, CFO of Qira. "Receiving this recognition from the city is an honor."

The New York Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) and The NYC Housing Development Corporation (HDC) awarded Qira as one of only three security deposit alternatives green lit by the city. This distinction comes following a Request for Expressions of Interest to inform HPD and HDC's potential regulation of these products in City- and HDC-sponsored events. Qira managed to beat out industry veterans to receive this distinction and is the only non-insurance, cash-backed option that gained the City's seal of approval.

Qira serves thousands of multifamily units including HUD and Section 8 properties. Qira's clients range from hundreds of properties owned by boutique companies with 5-10 units, to enterprise clients with thousands of units. Qira reduces the financial friction between renter and landlord and leverages technology to increase efficiency at every interaction of the rent lifecycle by reducing upfront funds needed for residents to sign a lease. Highlights and differentiators of Qira's security deposit program include:

A cash-based, non-insurance contract security deposit alternative for landlords to the traditional renter's 1 month security deposit.

Market-leading underwriting and applicant screening methodology to identify qualified applicants usually missed by traditional screening tools.

Low-cost alternative with a seamless renewal process.

A registered Payment Facilitator, to support funds collection and payouts

In-house customer support center

Property owner portal to track and submit claims

Rich selection of standard reports as well as the ability to generate custom reports

To learn more about Qira's security deposit alternatives contact hello@qira.com or 888-497-5499.

About Qira

Qira offers smart financial tools that enables owners and operators to attract the best tenants, automate deposit and rent collection, manage risk, while achieving stable and predictable cash flow. Owners and managers benefit from smoother leasing operations, guaranteed rent payments on their schedule, up to 2x coverage on security deposits, claims processed in 48 hours and the ability to leverage their rent roll for working capital. Renters benefit from Qira's non-insurance security deposit alternative, a range of payment options and flexible rent payments with payment deferrals at the click of a button. Qira's service is completely free to owners and property managers. Learn more at www.qira.com.

Media Contact:

Greg Murphy

Assistant Account Executive, Marino PR

gmurphy@marinopr.com

(212) 402-3535

