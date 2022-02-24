LexisNexis Risk Solutions Assists Insurers in Moving Claims Faster, With Confidence

LexisNexis Claims Clarity Leverages Public Records, Claims Contributions and Police Records to Deliver More Robust and Accurate Data for Insurers in Real Time

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics for the insurance industry, announced that its recently launched LexisNexis® Claims Clarity solution is providing insurers with greater confidence to fast-track claims using real-time data insights, coming to decisions faster and further enhancing the claims customer experience.

In addition to drawing data from claims history and police reports, Claims Clarity provides key attributes to adjusters from public records. This additional set of attributes provides a more complete understanding to adjusters of the first party, third party and vehicles involved in a claim, enabling carriers to fast-track or triage claims with a clear line of sight.

"At LexisNexis Risk Solutions, we spend a lot of time speaking with insurers about claims triage, because if done right, fast-tracking claims greatly streamlines their processes while simultaneously improving the claimant/customer experience," said Tanner Sheehan, vice president and general manager, U.S. claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "With the right data integrated at the first notice of loss, adjusters don't have to belabor straight-forward, non-injury claims, and can instead confidently apply focus where it's meaningful."

In addition to greater visibility into the parties and vehicles involved in a claim, Claims Clarity:

Is fast . It delivers actionable data in real-time into the claims workflow, avoiding delays associated with batch processes, and there is no need to step outside of the workflow to access it.

Is robust . It leverages a more robust and expansive set of data, drawing from multiple sources and spanning the entire claims process, from triage through subrogation.

Delivers more accurate data. Driven by LexisNexis Risk Solutions proprietary linking technologies and in combination with its unique identifier . Driven by LexisNexis Risk Solutions proprietary linking technologies and in combination with its unique identifier LexID® , carriers can operate with confidence that they're evaluating and acting on the right information for a claim's parties and vehicles.

Recently, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Shift Technology announced an alliance that enables insurance carriers to seamlessly incorporate Claims Clarity data and analytics into Shift's insurance decisioning artificial intelligence (AI) models. As a result, carriers are better able to predict fraud and risk at the first notice of loss.

"We know data holds the key to setting everything into motion quickly," said Frank Cesario, director, U.S. claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "When you combine the fact that more consumers than ever before prefer the virtual claims process with the ongoing staffing shortages our customers continue to experience, insurers who can quickly adapt stand a greater chance to outpace competitors."

