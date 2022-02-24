Radisson Hotels Americas Announces Partnership with Special Olympics International to Support its Mission of Inclusion

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotels Americas proudly announces its partnership with Special Olympics International. This partnership gives Radisson Hotels Americas the opportunity to support Special Olympics' mission to create a more inclusive world for people with intellectual disabilities (ID). Joining forces with Special Olympics exemplifies Radisson Hotels Americas' commitment to investing in communities by assisting with programs for vulnerable people, helping them develop personal and professional life skills.

Radisson Hotels Americas (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, Radisson Hotels Americas will help expand Special Olympics' Unified Leadership Program. This program increases equity for people with ID through unique training and leadership opportunities and often opens doors to employment for Special Olympics athletes, which contributes to more diverse and inclusive workplaces. Radisson Hotels Americas' corporate associates as well as managed and franchised hotel team members will also have impactful opportunities to volunteer and mentor through the Special Olympics partnership. These immersive experiences bring people with and without ID together to build friendships and understanding. Additionally, the company will participate in a variety of fundraising efforts, including the Special Olympics Polar Plunge®. A team of Radisson Hotels Americas associates in Minneapolis is embracing the Minnesota winter by raising funds for Special Olympics Minnesota while braving the frigid waters of Bde Maka Ska.

"This partnership is near and dear to our hearts," said Catherine Higgins Whiteside, Vice President, Marketing, Radisson Hotels Americas. "Special Olympics is an incredible organization that uses the camaraderie of sports to bring people together and create transformative change. As a hospitality company, we are focused on making people from all walks of life feel comfortable, safe, and a part of our family as soon as they walk through the doors of a Radisson Hotels Americas property. Together with Special Olympics, we want to do our part to create a world of love and acceptance filled with endless opportunities for people with ID."

Special Olympics serves nearly six million athletes annually and operates in all 50 states and more than 201 countries and territories, hosting over 100,000 events and competitions each year. These events showcase the strength of the athletes to countless spectators, which leads to replacing stigmas with respect and ultimately creating a building block towards systemic change.

"We are very excited to announce our new partner, Radisson Hotels Americas," said Chad Jones, Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships, Special Olympics. "We look forward to building a long-term partnership that will deliver memorable, life-changing moments, and help us create a more inclusive society for people of all abilities. With the leadership of Special Olympics athletes, Radisson Hotels Americas, and its employees and guests, we will create opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to succeed on and off the playing field while opening hearts and minds to the power of inclusion."

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP AMERICAS

Radisson Hotel Group Americas represents Radisson Hotels brands in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Combined with Radisson Hotel Group, representing Radisson Hotels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group Americas is one of the world's largest hotel companies with eight distinctive hotel brands and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries.

The Radisson Hotel Group Americas portfolio of brands includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, brought together under the overarching Radisson Hotels Americas name.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group Americas, Radisson Hotel Group, and the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Unified Sports partners in over 201 countries and territories and more than one million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions in a typical year. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

