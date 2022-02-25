TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.7,624 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.3,345 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fourth quarter results
Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.7,624 million, compared to Ps.5,676 million from the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.4,279 million, from Ps.3,211 million a year ago.
As a result, Total Play's EBITDA totaled Ps.3,345 million, from Ps.2,465 million the previous year. The company posted an operating profit of Ps.838 million, compared to Ps.646 million a year ago. Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.163 million, from a profit of Ps.420 million in the same period of 2020
Revenue from services
The growth in the company's revenue in the period is the result of an increase, both in the residential and the enterprise segments sales, due to greater demand from users for Total Play's telecommunications services.
Costs and expenses
Total costs and expenses grew 33%, as a result of a 19% increase in service costs and a 43% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.1,573 million, from Ps.1,322 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content, cost of sales of telecommunications equipment for business customers, leasing of connection links and licenses for the operation of the network.
The increase in expenses, to Ps.2,706 million, from Ps.1,889 million, reflects higher expenses for services, advertising and promotion, as well as maintenance.
EBITDA and net result
Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,345 million compared to Ps.2,465 million in the previous year.
The main variations below EBITDA were the following:
Ps.688 million increase in depreciation and amortization, as a result of investments in coverage of the fiber optic network and user acquisition cost — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses.
Ps.401 million growth in interest expense, mainly derived from growth in long-term financial debt.
Ps.49 million losses in foreign exchange this quarter, compared to a profit of Ps.263 million a year ago, as a result of exchange rate volatility this period together with flows of monetary assets in dollars, compared to the appreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar a year ago and net liability monetary position in dollars.
Total Play reported net loss of Ps.163 million, from a net income of Ps.420 million in the same period of 2020.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2021, the company's debt with cost was Ps.41,496 million, compared to Ps.26,193 million in the previous year.
The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to the placement of Senior Notes in international markets for US$600 million, in September 2021.
The lease liability was Ps.5,409 million, compared to Ps.4,429 million in the previous year.
About Total Play
Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx
Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Rolando Villarreal
Samantha Pescador
+ 52 (55) 1720 9167
+ 52 (55) 1720 9167
+52 (55) 3032 3639
jrangelk@totalplay.com.mx
rvillarreal@totalplay.com.mx
samantha.pescador@totalplay.com.mx
Press Relations:
TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
4Q20
4Q21
Change
$
%
$
%
$
%
Revenue from services
5,676
100%
7,624
100%
1,948
34%
Cost of services
(1,322)
(23%)
(1,573)
(21%)
(251)
(19%)
Gross profit
4,354
77%
6,051
79%
1,697
39%
General expenses
(1,889)
(33%)
(2,706)
(35%)
(817)
(43%)
EBITDA
2,465
43%
3,345
44%
880
36%
Depreciation and amortization
(1,819)
(32%)
(2,507)
(33%)
(688)
(38%)
Other income (expenses) - Net
-
0%
-
0%
-
0%
Operating profit (loss)
646
11%
838
11%
192
30%
Financial cost:
Interest revenue
14
0%
22
0%
8
57%
Accrued interest expense
(538)
(9%)
(939)
(12%)
(401)
(75%)
Other financial (expenses) income - Net
(74)
(1%)
(35)
(0%)
39
53%
Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net
263
5%
(49)
(1%)
(312)
119%
Profit (loss) before income tax provision
311
5%
(163)
(2%)
(474)
152%
Income tax provision
109
2%
-
0%
(109)
100%
Net income (loss) for the period
420
7%
(163)
(2%)
(583)
139%
TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED ACCUMULATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
Accumulated
Accumulated
12M20
12M21
Change
$
%
$
%
$
%
Revenue from services
19,557
100%
28,089
100%
8,532
44%
Cost of services
(5,031)
(26%)
(6,481)
(23%)
(1,450)
(29%)
Gross profit
14,526
74%
21,608
77%
7,082
49%
General expenses
(7,190)
(37%)
(9,574)
(34%)
(2,384)
(33%)
EBITDA
7,336
38%
12,034
43%
4,698
64%
Depreciation and amortization
(6,440)
(33%)
(8,902)
(32%)
(2,462)
(38%)
Other income (expenses) - Net
-
0%
-
0%
-
na
Operating profit
896
5%
3,132
11%
2,236
250%
Financial cost:
Interest revenue
45
0%
54
0%
9
20%
Accrued interest expense
(1,441)
(7%)
(3,013)
(11%)
(1,572)
(109%)
Other financial expenses
(135)
(1%)
(230)
(1%)
(95)
(70%)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net
-
0%
(578)
(2%)
(578)
0%
Profit (loss) before income tax provision
(635)
(3%)
(635)
(2%)
-
0%
Income tax provision
88
0%
(20)
(0%)
(108)
123%
Net income (loss) for the period
(547)
(3%)
(655)
(2%)
(108)
(20%)
TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
As of December 31,
2020
2021
Change
$
%
$
%
$
%
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash
1,787
4%
4,166
6%
2,379
133%
Restricted cash in trusts
1,272
3%
887
1%
(385)
(30%)
Customers - net
2,376
5%
3,749
5%
1,373
58%
Derivative financial instruments
-
0%
221
0%
221
0%
Other receivables and recoverable taxes
3,388
7%
4,272
6%
884
26%
Inventories
1,621
3%
1,880
3%
259
16%
Prepaid expenses
407
1%
467
1%
60
15%
Total current assets
10,851
22%
15,642
23%
4,791
44%
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipmente - Net
32,756
67%
45,841
67%
13,085
40%
Rights-of-use assets -Net
4,142
8%
4,997
7%
855
21%
Other non-current assets
1,497
3%
2,085
3%
588
39%
Total non-current assets
38,395
78%
52,923
77%
14,528
38%
Total assets
49,246
100%
68,565
100%
19,319
39%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES
Short-term financial debt
443
1%
2,615
4%
2,172
490%
Trade payables
8,336
17%
8,767
13%
431
5%
Other payables and taxes
1,777
4%
2,984
4%
1,207
68%
Derivative financial instruments
214
0%
-
0%
(214)
n.m.
Lease liabilities
1,681
3%
1,651
2%
(30)
(2%)
Total short-term liabilities
12,451
25%
16,017
23%
3,566
29%
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long-term financial debt
25,750
52%
38,881
57%
13,131
51%
Trade payables
14
0%
4
0%
(10)
(71%)
Other long-term payables
104
0%
50
0%
(54)
(52%)
Lease liabilities
2,748
6%
3,758
5%
1,010
37%
Total long-term liabilities
28,616
58%
42,693
62%
14,077
49%
Total liabilities
41,067
83%
58,710
86%
17,643
43%
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
8,179
17%
9,855
14%
1,676
20%
Total stockholders' equity and liabilities
49,246
100%
68,565
100%
19,319
39%
TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
Years ended
December 30,
2020
2021
Operating activities:
(Loss) income before income tax provision
(516)
(635)
Items not requiring the use of resources:
Depreciation and amortization
6,440
8,902
Employee benefits
11
19
Items related to investing or financing activities:
Accrued interest income
(45)
(54)
Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions
1,441
3,012
Valuation of financial derivative instruments
216
(436)
7,547
10,808
Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:
Customers and unearned revenue
(220)
(1,373)
Other receivables
(2)
(103)
Related parties, net
54
(207)
Taxes to be recovered
(1,342)
(742)
Inventories
(361)
(258)
Advance payments
(264)
(59)
Trade payables
3,106
773
Other payables
98
1,090
Cash flows generated by operating activities
8,616
9,929
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(14,201)
(17,950)
Other assets
(111)
(130)
Collected interest
45
54
Cash flows (used in) investing activities
(14,267)
(18,026)
Financing activities:
Loans received
11,072
15,303
Leasing cash flows
(2,035)
(1,671)
Interest payment
(2,158)
(3,240)
Restricted Cash in Trusts
(325)
384
Reverse factoring
657
(352)
Capital contributions
-
5,052
Contributions for future capital increases
0
(5,000)
Net cash flows generated by financing activities
7,211
10,476
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,560
2,379
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
227
1,787
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
1,787
4,166
View original content:
SOURCE Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V.