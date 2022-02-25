UKRAINE ATTACK IS AN ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/American Board of Trial Advocat) (PRNewswire)

The following is a message from Lewis R. Sifford, National President of the American Board of Trial Advocates:

As an organization whose mission is rooted in the Rule of Law, the American Board of Trial Advocates stands for all people committed to fundamental human rights, chief among them – rights to life, liberty, and personal security. ABOTA's faithfulness to the Seventh Amendment derives from our core belief in self-governance and independence ensured by the Rule of Law. Any threat to our core beliefs is a threat to our mission, and we are compelled to protest the injustice or deem ourselves complicit in it.

Russia's unprovoked attack upon the sovereign nation of Ukraine is an assault on the Rule of Law that cannot be ignored or silently dismissed. The consequences of Russia's horrific invasion ripple through every aspect of our freedoms. ABOTA supports the inalienable right of the Ukrainian people to independently govern themselves through the form of government they have chosen – a democracy. Without our unwavering dedication to this imperative, the tenets of our Constitution are meaningless.

ABOTA stands united with Ukraine and all who have ties to Ukraine, as they continue to fight the ground war. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said: "We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. Never again can we afford to live with the narrow, provincial 'outside agitator' idea."

About the American Board of Trial Advocates

Founded in 1958, ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the 7th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,300 lawyers and judges spread among 96 Chapters in all 50 States and the District of Columbia.

For more information contact:

Brian Tyson at (800) 932-2682

briant@abota.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Board of Trial Advocates