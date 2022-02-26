Molina Healthcare Set to Join S&P 500; Range Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Golden Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will replace IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P MidCap 400, and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASD:GDEN) will replace Range Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 2. S&P 500 constituent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is acquiring IHS Markit in a transaction expected to be completed on February 28.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
March 2, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
Molina Healthcare
MOH
Health Care
S&P 500
Deletion
IHS Markit
INFO
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Range Resources
RRC
Energy
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Molina Healthcare
MOH
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Golden Entertainment
GDEN
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Range Resources
RRC
Energy
