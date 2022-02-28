AIM Youth Mental Health Offering Mental Health First Aid Training

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to a critical shortage of clinicians able to support youth experiencing mental health crises, AIM Youth Mental Health (AIM) is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid certification for parents, teachers, counselors, first responders, and other caring adults.

"Our goal is to create a safety net of support for youth by empowering the adults in their lives to recognize and respond to the mental health challenges that have grown in the wake of COVID," said Lori Butterworth, AIM CEO. "The Youth Mental Health First Aid training is similar to how CPR can support a person in crisis until help arrives."

In December, US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, issued a public advisory urging action in response to the growing mental health crisis among youth, a situation that has only worsened because of the global pandemic. Months of social isolation, school closures and other challenges have led to a sharp increase in anxiety and depression in our youth.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is an early intervention, skills-based training developed by the National Council of Mental Wellbeing that teaches a five-step action plan to help youth in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include addressing anxiety, depression, suicidality, substance use, eating disorders, and other challenges.

The course consists of 2 hours of self-paced content and 5 hours of instructor-led training. Upon completion, adults are certified as Youth Mental Health First Aiders, empowered with tools and strategies to support youth struggling with mental health challenges.

AIM is offering the training and certification for $85 (valued at $175), which includes 7 hours of training, course materials, resources, and access to quarterly support and sharing sessions with other Youth Mental Health First Aiders. To learn more and become certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid, please visit https://aimymh.org/mental-health-first-aid/ . Space is limited. Some scholarships are available for people who live or work in Monterey County.

About AIM Youth Mental Health: AIM is bridging the gap between research and access to care for youth struggling with their mental health by funding and implementing evidence-based treatments, empowering youth to discover their own mental health solutions, and training parents and caring adults to create a safe holding place for youth in crisis.

