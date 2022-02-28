Blueprint Equity Closes $175 Million Second Fund

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Equity, a Solana Beach-based growth equity firm, today announced the single closing of its second fund, Blueprint Equity II, LP ("Fund II"). Fund II includes a select group of endowments and other prominent institutions, in addition to Fund I existing investors. Fund II will make $5 – 15 million minority investments in high-growth, capital efficient technology and technology-enabled services businesses generating $1 – 7 million in revenue. Fund II was significantly oversubscribed, closing in under two months.

Founded by Sheldon Lewis and Bobby Ocampo, Blueprint provides expansion capital to enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses worldwide. The firm focuses on partnering with product-first founders with significant domain expertise who have yet to raise institutional capital. Fund II represents a 2.5x increase from Fund I, and will allow Blueprint to further scale its investment team and to increase the support and expertise it offers its portfolio companies. Since Blueprint's founding, the firm has made six platform investments and had two partial recapitalizations (Sunwave Health to Level Equity, CompanyCam to Insight Partners).

Blueprint is also pleased to announce the promotions of Francis Donohue to Vice President and Michael Merritt to Senior Associate. Francis joined Blueprint as its first hire in 2018 and has progressed through the firm since joining, most recently serving as Senior Associate. Prior to joining Blueprint, Francis was Head of Partnerships at TrackMaven. Michael joined Blueprint in 2020, prior to which he was an Associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers' Financial Due Diligence group. "Francis and Michael have made tremendous contributions to Blueprint and we expect them both to take on greater responsibilities in Fund II," said Bobby Ocampo, Managing Partner. "Francis and Michael both have incredible drive, personability, and intellect, and we look forward to seeing them progress within Blueprint, hopefully for many years to come. Blueprint would not be where it is today without them."

Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to high-growth, capital efficient enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses worldwide. Blueprint investments include Axela Technologies, CompanyCam, Quativa, RocketRez, Sunwave Health, and Tovuti LMS, as well as undisclosed add-on acquisitions for Axela Technologies and RocketRez. Blueprint has $250 million of assets under management and is based in Solana Beach, CA. For more information, please visit www.onblueprint.com.

