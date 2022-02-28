Cox Automotive Delivers First Synchronized Marketing, Sales, Service and Operations Solution

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announced its suite of dealer software solutions that connects marketing, sales, service, and operations builds better consumer experience and improves retail bottom line by using robust first-party consumer data insights from the world's most trusted consumer automotive platforms, Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

Cox Automotive’s suite of solutions, including Accelerate My Deal (pictured here), connects marketing, sales, service, and operations using first-party consumer data insights to increase dealer efficiency, profitability, and consumer satisfaction. (PRNewswire)

Dealers using Dealer.com, VinSolutions, Xtime and Dealertrack DMS solutions have seen positive impacts to their bottom line, including averages of up to 19% more leads per month,1 49% more deals closed,2 $115,000 more revenue per month,3 and $110 more on every repair order.4

"A common challenge we find in the industry is that the tools and data insights serving different segments of the business don't often connect, slowing down overall operations and hampering consumer satisfaction," says Lori Wittman, senior vice president, Dealer Software Solutions at Cox Automotive. "Cox Automotive is in a unique position to provide a data-integrated, full spectrum of software solutions and support from performance experts because consumers are more satisfied, and dealerships are more profitable when departments are in sync."

Additionally, 2021 and 2022 Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey studies show consumer satisfaction with car buying at all-time highs despite supply shortage and rising prices.

"With Cox's new connected solution, we have a real competitive advantage and can better serve the evolving needs of our customers," Matt Dagenais, Dealer Partner of Riverside Auto Group (Michigan). "With more robust and reliable first-party customer data, we have the ability to make the car buying journey more seamless in any market. Our overall profitability has also increased now that all of our departments are in sync."

Data-driven, intelligent connections now available in 2022 include:

- Dealer.com and VinSolutions: Uncover insights that personalize shopping and buying and identify customers who are ready to buy before they submit a lead.

- Accelerate My Deal and VinSolutions: Save time by allowing consumers to begin, pause and progress deals from any device, and minimize duplication with a single record of deal activity from start to finish.

- Xtime and Dealer.com: Capture more service revenue with intelligent marketing campaigns and flexible service scheduling from anywhere with Xtime and Dealer.com.

- Automotive Marketing Platform powered by VinSolutions: Boost engagement with customers through automated one-to-one marketing campaigns, including personalized Dealer.com landing pages.

- VinSolutions, Xtime and Dealertrack DMS: Minimize duplication and create efficiencies with seamless data flow across departments.

- Cox Automotive Digital Retailing: Deliver an individualized buying experience for any consumer, shopping any way, from anywhere. No one but Cox Automotive can deliver a true end-to-end digital retailing experience.

Custom demos for integrated dealer software solutions will be available at NADA Show 2022 in Las Vegas. To learn more and reserve your spot, visit https://www.coxautoinc.com/nada2022/dss/.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com



1 VinSolutions dealers' aggregated performance data from 1/2019

2 Dealers with Xtime, VinSolutions, Dealer.com, and Dealertrack have an average lead close rate of 18.6% compared to industry average of 12.5% (amounts to 49% better lead close rate).

3 Xtime Data Analyzed December 2019-November 2020.

4 Dealers with Dealer.com, Xtime, VinSolutions, and Dealertrack DMS realize $155k more in monthly revenue compared to dealers with two or less products.



(PRNewsfoto/Cox Automotive) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cox Automotive