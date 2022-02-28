- ZYNRELEF® has received 260 formulary approvals since initial launch in July 2021, with over a 90% hospital approval rate and over 60% of approvals have been for unrestricted usage -

Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates - ZYNRELEF® has received 260 formulary approvals since initial launch in July 2021, with over a 90% hospital approval rate and over 60% of approvals have been for unrestricted usage -

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and highlighted recent corporate updates.

Recent Corporate Updates

Acute Care Franchise

ZYNRELEF:



NDA Submission for HTX-019 for Prevention of PONV in Adults Under Review: A 505(b)(2) NDA for HTX-019 for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adults was submitted to the FDA in November 2021 . The FDA accepted the NDA for filing and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of September 17, 2022 .

Oncology Care Franchise

2021 Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , oncology care franchise net product sales were $19.9 million and $83.4 million , respectively, compared to $20.6 million and $88.6 million , respectively, for the same periods in 2020. During 2021, Heron's oncology care franchise net product sales have stabilized with moderate growth expected in 2022.

CINVANTI®

SUSTOL®



2022 Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales Guidance: Heron currently expects the first quarter of 2022 net product sales for the oncology care franchise in the range of $20 million to $22 million . The Company is not providing full-year 2022 financial guidance at this time due to the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on patient care.

"2021 was a tremendous year for Heron. The approval and successful commercial launch of ZYNRELEF was a game-changing milestone for patients, healthcare providers, and pain management. We are extremely pleased with the very positive feedback from patients and surgeons about the benefits of ZYNRELEF, which has resulted in a high reorder rate. With our new broader label for ZYNRELEF and the recent rapid decline of COVID, we expect to significantly expand ZYNRELEF's commercial footprint this year," said Barry Quart, Pharm.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Heron. "In oncology care, our CINV portfolio has stabilized and is poised for sales growth in 2022."

Financial Results

Net product sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $20.7 million and $86.3 million, respectively, compared to $20.6 million and $88.6 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

Heron's net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $54.6 million and $220.7 million, or $0.54 per share and $2.24 per share, respectively, compared to $62.3 million and $227.3 million, or $0.68 per share and $2.50 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 included non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $12.9 million and $46.9 million, respectively, compared to $16.0 million and $50.2 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, Heron had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $157.6 million, compared to $208.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used for operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $203.4 million, compared to $184.8 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in our net cash used for operating activities was primarily due to changes in working capital related to the launch of ZYNRELEF in July 2021, including manufacturing of commercial inventory. We expect net cash used for operating activities of $44 million to $48 million in the first quarter of 2022. We anticipate that our net cash usage will continue to moderate lower throughout 2022 as net product sales increase and we realize cost savings from anticipated larger-scale manufacturing.

Conference Call and Webcast

About ZYNRELEF for Postoperative Pain

ZYNRELEF is the first and only dual-acting local anesthetic that delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam. ZYNRELEF is the first modified-release local anesthetic to be classified by the FDA as an "extended-release" product because ZYNRELEF is also the first and only extended-release local anesthetic to demonstrate in Phase 3 studies significantly reduced pain and significantly increased proportion of patients requiring no opioids through the first 72 hours following surgery compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control. ZYNRELEF was initially approved by the FDA in May 2021 for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. In December 2021, the FDA approved an expansion of ZYNRELEF's indication. ZYNRELEF is now indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. Safety and efficacy have not been established in highly vascular surgeries, such as intrathoracic, large multilevel spinal, and head and neck procedures. In September 2020, the European Commission granted a marketing authorization for ZYNRELEF for the treatment of somatic postoperative pain from small- to medium-sized surgical wounds in adults. As of January 1, 2021, ZYNRELEF is approved in 31 European countries including the countries of the European Union and European Economic Area and the United Kingdom.

About HTX-019 for PONV

HTX-019 is an IV injectable emulsion formulation designed to directly deliver aprepitant, the active ingredient in EMEND® (aprepitant) capsules, which is the only substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK 1 ) receptor antagonist (RA) to be approved in the U.S. for the prevention of PONV in adults. The FDA-approved dose of oral EMEND is 40 mg for PONV prevention, which is given within 3 hours prior to induction of anesthesia for surgery. In a Phase 1 clinical trial, 32 mg of HTX-019 as a 30-second IV injection was demonstrated to be bioequivalent to oral aprepitant 40 mg. The NDA for HTX-019 for PONV was submitted in November 2021 and the FDA set a PDUFA goal date of September 17, 2022.

About CINVANTI for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Prevention

CINVANTI, in combination with other antiemetic agents, is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin as a single-dose regimen, delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC) as a single-dose regimen, and nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of MEC as a 3-day regimen. CINVANTI is an IV formulation of aprepitant, an NK 1 RA. CINVANTI is the first IV formulation to directly deliver aprepitant, the active ingredient in EMEND® capsules. Aprepitant (including its prodrug, fosaprepitant) is the only single-agent NK 1 RA to significantly reduce nausea and vomiting in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and the delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy). The FDA-approved dosing administration included in the U.S. prescribing information for CINVANTI include 100 mg or 130 mg administered as a 30-minute IV infusion or a 2-minute IV injection.

About SUSTOL for CINV Prevention

SUSTOL is indicated in combination with other antiemetics in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide (AC) combination chemotherapy regimens. SUSTOL is an extended-release, injectable 5-hydroxytryptamine type 3 RA that utilizes Heron's Biochronomer® drug delivery technology to maintain therapeutic levels of granisetron for ≥5 days. The SUSTOL global Phase 3 development program was comprised of two, large, guideline-based clinical studies that evaluated SUSTOL's efficacy and safety in more than 2,000 patients with cancer. SUSTOL's efficacy in preventing nausea and vomiting was evaluated in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy).

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the potential additional market opportunity for the ZYNRELEF expanded U.S. label; the timing and results of studies for the further expansion of the U.S. label for ZYNRELEF; the timing of the commercial launch of ZYNRELEF in Europe; the potential market opportunities for ZYNRELEF in the U.S. and Europe; the timing of the NDA review process for HTX-019 and whether the FDA approves HTX-019; the net product sales guidance for the oncology care franchise; the expected future balances of Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; the expected duration over which Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balances will fund its operations; the extent of the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)







Revenues:















Net product sales

$ 20,655

$ 20,605

$ 86,346

$ 88,638 Operating expenses:















Cost of product sales

10,941

9,392

46,021

36,189 Research and development

28,877

44,453

130,821

174,533 General and administrative

9,887

12,503

40,153

42,226 Sales and marketing

24,487

15,553

87,179

63,853 Total operating expenses

74,192

81,901

304,174

316,801 Loss from operations

(53,537)

(61,296)

(217,828)

(228,163) Other income (expense), net

(1,109)

(985)

(2,855)

885 Net Loss

$ (54,646)

$ (62,281)

$ (220,683)

$ (227,278) Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.54)

$ (0.68)

$ (2.24)

$ (2.50) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

101,978

91,081

98,471

90,774

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 90,541

$ 105,138 Short-term investments

67,039

103,353 Accounts receivable, net

35,499

41,850 Inventory

48,382

41,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,962

21,950 Total current assets

254,423

314,196 Property and equipment, net

23,734

22,737 Right-of-use lease assets

9,829

16,277 Other assets

17,720

346 Total assets

$ 305,706

$ 353,556 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 3,803

$ 525 Accrued clinical and manufacturing liabilities

23,716

49,962 Accrued payroll and employee liabilities

15,263

13,597 Other accrued liabilities

25,859

28,369 Current lease liabilities

2,417

2,997 Convertible notes payable to related parties, net of discount

—

7,053 Total current liabilities

71,058

102,503 Non-current lease liabilities

7,996

14,561 Non-current convertible notes payable, net

149,082

— Total liabilities

228,136

117,064 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

1,020

913 Additional paid-in capital

1,689,987

1,628,070 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6)

257 Accumulated deficit

(1,613,431)

(1,392,748) Total stockholders' equity

77,570

236,492 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 305,706

$ 353,556

