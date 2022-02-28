Leading Roofing Company American Home Contractors Brings Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to the Mid-Atlantic region. <span class="legendSpanClass">GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials</span>

FULTON, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Home Contractors is pleased to announce that they are one of the first roofing companies in the Mid-Atlantic region to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in the Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey areas.

"We know that homeowners want a solar roof and we believe Timberline Solar is the best on the market," said Joshua Dunevant, Vice President at American Home Contractors. "Installing a solar roof creates local, good-paying jobs, puts money directly into our economy, helps homeowners save money on energy use and is a net benefit for entire communities."

"This is about investing in American manufacturing and clean energy jobs," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "That's why GAF Energy is partnering with American Home Contractors to introduce solar roofing to U.S. communities from New Jersey to West Virginia. These are good-paying, local jobs that fuel our potential for energy independence and the transition to a clean energy future."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.americanhomecontractors.com/gaf-timberline-solar-roof/ .

About American Home Contractors

We are a company that values relationships. With over 100 years of combined industry experience and 35+ years in business, American Home Contractors prides themselves on making and maintaining connections with our customers and manufacturers. This means that we are able to bring the best solutions for your project, as well as the best materials, the best warranties, and the best prices.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

