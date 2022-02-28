Nektar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at December 31, 2021 were approximately $0.8 billion as compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020.

"We are pleased with the significant progress that Nektar has made advancing our clinical pipeline in 2021 in the areas of solid tumors, liquid tumors and auto-immune disorders," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "In the first half of 2022, we expect topline results from three of our six registrational trials evaluating bempegaldesleukin in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in melanoma, renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer. We look forward to collaborating with our partner Bristol Myers to support timely potential regulatory filings for the first three studies and to complete preparations to support a potential commercial launch."

Mr. Robin continued, "Our second oncology cytokine program, NKTR-255, a full IL-15 agonist, is being combined with multiple mechanisms in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies and we are excited that Merck KGaA and Pfizer will evaluate the combination of NKTR-255 with avelumab in the JAVELIN Bladder Medley, which is expected to start in the first half of 2022. Eli Lilly and Nektar also made significant progress in 2021 and we now have NKTR-358 in a broad set of clinical trials, including Phase 2 studies in lupus and ulcerative colitis with another planned in atopic dermatitis and a fourth planned in another auto-immune indication. In December of 2021, Lilly presented the first proof-of-concept data for NKTR-358 in atopic dermatitis which showed sustained disease control for at least 6 months after last treatment dose and highlighted the potential for this T regulatory cell stimulating agent to differentiate from standard of care."

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $25.0 million as compared to $23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $101.9 million as compared to $152.9 million in 2020 and was lower due to the recognition of $50.0 million in total milestones from Bristol-Myers Squibb for the initiation of registrational trials of bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo® in adjuvant melanoma and muscle invasive bladder cancer in 2020.

Total operating costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $137.9 million as compared to $134.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was due to an increase in G&A expense. Total operating costs and expenses for the full year 2021 were $548.0 million as compared to $578.0 million in 2020. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2021 decreased as compared to 2020 primarily due to the recording of $45.2 million impairment charge in 2020 resulting from the discontinuation of the NKTR-181 program.

R&D expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $99.6 million as compared to $102.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. R&D expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $400.3 million as compared to $408.7 million in 2020.

G&A expense was $32.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $27.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. G&A expense for the full year 2021 was $122.8 million compared to $104.7 million in 2020. G&A expense increased primarily due to an increase in pre-commercial costs for bempegaldesleukin.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $145.6 million or $0.79 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $117.2 million or $0.65 basic and diluted loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $523.8 million or $2.86 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $444.4 million or $2.49 basic and diluted loss per share in 2020.

2021 Business Highlights:

1b proof-of-concept data for NKTR-358, a novel T regulatory cell stimulator, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The data demonstrate the potential for NKTR-358 to differentiate from standard of care and supports Eli Lilly's planned Phase 2 study in this indication. In December 2021 , Nektar announced Phaseproof-of-concept data for NKTR-358, a novel T regulatory cell stimulator, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The data demonstrate the potential for NKTR-358 to differentiate from standard of care and supports Eli Lilly's planned Phase 2 study in this indication.

In December 2021 , Nektar presented data from the dose-escalation portion of its ongoing Phase 1 study of NKTR-255 in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The data supports the development of NKTR-255 in combination with anticancer agents that induce antibody dependent cellular toxicity as well as CAR-T therapies.

® (pembrolizumab) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress. In November 2021 , Nektar presented clinical data from the ongoing PROPEL study evaluating bempegaldesleukin plus KEYTRUDA(pembrolizumab) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress.

In November 2021 , Nektar presented initial clinical results from the Phase 1/2 study of NKTR-255 in combination with cetuximab in solid tumors in a late-breaking abstract at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The data showed early evidence of clinical benefit in the first patients treated in the dose-escalation portion of the study.

In October 2021 , Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar completed enrollment in the Phase 3 first-line metastatic melanoma study evaluating bempegaldesleukin combined with Opdivo ® versus Opdivo ® in 760 patients with previously untreated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Germany and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the maintenance regimen of NKTR-255 in combination with avelumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) in the Phase II JAVELIN Bladder Medley study. The study is expected to begin enrolling patients in the second quarter of 2022. In September 2021 , Nektar entered into a new oncology clinical collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the maintenance regimen of NKTR-255 in combination with avelumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) in the Phase II JAVELIN Bladder Medley study. The study is expected to begin enrolling patients in the second quarter of 2022.

In July 2021 , data from the Phase 2 study of bempegaldesleukin combined with Opdivo ® was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology , highlighting the encouraging safety and efficacy data in patients with first-line metastatic melanoma.

Journal of Translational Autoimmunity describing NKTR-358 as a first-in-class, composition of stable PEG conjugates of native IL-2 designed to selectively stimulate T regulatory cell function. In May 2021 , Nektar announced the publication of preclinical data in thedescribing NKTR-358 as a first-in-class, composition of stable PEG conjugates of native IL-2 designed to selectively stimulate T regulatory cell function.

Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. In May 2021 , Nektar announced its first publication of preclinical data highlighting anti-tumor properties of IL-15 agonist, NKTR-255, in the

® (pembrolizumab) for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or unresectable recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) whose tumors express PD-L1. In February 2021 , Nektar announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck for a Phase 2/3 study of bempegaldesleukin in combination with KEYTRUDA(pembrolizumab) for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or unresectable recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) whose tumors express PD-L1.

® for the development of bempegaldesleukin plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in SCCHN. SFJ agreed to fund up to $150 million to support the planned Phase 2/3 study and to manage clinical trial operations for the study. In return, Nektar agreed to pay SFJ success-based annual milestone payments over a period of seven to eight years, which are contingent upon receipt of certain U.S. regulatory approvals for specified indications for bempegaldesleukin, and will begin following completion of the SCCHN study. In February 2021 , Nektar announced a financing and co-development collaboration with SFJ Pharmaceuticalsfor the development of bempegaldesleukin plus KEYTRUDApembrolizumab) in SCCHN. SFJ agreed to fund up toto support the planned Phase 2/3 study and to manage clinical trial operations for the study. In return, Nektar agreed to pay SFJ success-based annual milestone payments over a period of seven to eight years, which are contingent upon receipt of certain U.S. regulatory approvals for specified indications for bempegaldesleukin, and will begin following completion of the SCCHN study.

Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results



Nektar management will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday, February 28, 2022.

This press release and a live audio-only Webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the home page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/ . The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through March 28, 2022.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S.); (970) 315-0453 (International)

Conference ID: 8890486 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)

In the event that any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed on the conference call that is not described in this press release, or explained on the conference call, related information will be made available on the Investors section of the Nektar website as soon as practical after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "may," "design," "potential," "initiate," "plan," "advance" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255, the prospects and plans for our collaborations with other companies, and the timing of the initiation of clinical studies and the data readouts for our drug candidates. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

For Media:

Dan Budwick of 1AB

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)























ASSETS

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 (1) Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 25,218

$ 198,955



Short-term investments









708,737

862,941



Accounts receivable









22,492

38,889



Inventory









15,801

15,292



Other current assets









23,333

21,928





Total current assets









795,581

1,138,005

























Long-term investments









64,828

136,662

Property, plant and equipment, net









60,510

59,662

Operating lease right-of-use assets







117,025

126,476

Goodwill









76,501

76,501

Other assets









2,744

1,461





Total assets









$ 1,117,189

$ 1,538,767

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable









9,747

22,139



Accrued compensation









15,735

14,532



Accrued clinical trial expenses









26,809

44,207



Other accrued expenses









15,468

20,986



Operating lease liabilities, current portion







17,441

13,915





Total current liabilities









85,200

115,779

























Operating lease liabilities, less current portion





125,736

136,373

Development derivative liability









27,726

-

Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net





195,427

200,340

Other long-term liabilities









3,592

8,980





Total liabilities









437,681

461,472

























Commitments and contingencies









































Stockholders' equity:



















Preferred stock









-

-



Common stock









19

18



Capital in excess of par value









3,516,641

3,388,730



Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(4,157)

(2,295)



Accumulated deficit









(2,832,995)

(2,309,158)





Total stockholders' equity









679,508

1,077,295



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$ 1,117,189

$ 1,538,767

























(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all

of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.



NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited)













































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,















2021

2020

2021

2020





























Revenue:

























Product sales









$ 5,890

$ 2,884

$ 23,725

$ 17,504

Royalty revenue









-

(412)

-

30,999

Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties



19,079

20,562

77,746

48,563

License, collaboration and other revenue







40

428

436

55,849 Total revenue









25,009

23,462

101,907

152,915





























Operating costs and expenses:

























Cost of goods sold









6,163

4,323

24,897

19,477

Research and development









99,614

102,724

400,269

408,678

General and administrative









32,142

27,136

122,844

104,682

Impairment of assets and other costs for terminated program



-

-

-

45,189 Total operating costs and expenses







137,919

134,183

548,010

578,026































Loss from operations









(112,910)

(110,721)

(446,103)

(425,111)





























Non-operating income (expense):

























Change in fair value of development derivative liability





(383)

-

(8,023)

-

Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties

(8,127)

(8,183)

(47,313)

(30,267)

Loss on revaluation of liability related to the sale of future royalties



(24,410)

-

(24,410)

-

Interest income and other income (expense), net





181

1,829

2,569

18,282

Interest expense









-

-

-

(6,851) Total non-operating expense, net









(32,739)

(6,354)

(77,177)

(18,836)





























Loss before provision for income taxes







(145,649)

(117,075)

(523,280)

(443,947)





























Provision for income taxes









(4)

128

557

493 Net loss









$ (145,645)

$ (117,203)

$ (523,837)

$ (444,440)



























































Basic and diluted net loss per share







$ (0.79)

$ (0.65)

$ (2.86)

$ (2.49)





























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

184,964

179,684

183,298

178,581

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)















Year ended December 31,















2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss









$ (523,837)

$ (444,440) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties



(77,746)

(48,563)

Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties

47,313

30,267

Loss on revaluation of liability related to the sale of future royalties



24,410

-

Change in fair value of development derivative liability





8,023

-

Non-cash research and development expense





16,703

-

Stock-based compensation









94,674

94,261

Depreciation and amortization









14,146

14,182

Impairment of advance payments to contract manufacturers and equipment for terminated program

-

20,351

Amortization of premiums (discounts), net and other non-cash transactions

6,730

3,943 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable









12,397

1,913

Inventory









(509)

(2,627)

Operating leases, net









2,340

2,743

Other assets









(2,688)

4,476

Accounts payable









(11,690)

2,382

Accrued compensation









1,203

4,697

Other accrued expenses









(23,524)

8,644

Deferred revenue









(605)

(5,516) Net cash used in operating activities







(412,660)

(313,287)





















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of investments









(960,689)

(987,533)

Maturities of investments









1,166,951

1,449,304

Sales of investments









11,504

41,700

Purchases of property, plant and equipment





(14,989)

(7,258) Net cash provided by investing activities







202,777

496,213





















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from sale of future royalties, net of $3.8 million of transaction costs

-

146,250

Repayment of senior notes









-

(250,000)

Cash receipts from development derivative liability





3,000

-

Proceeds from shares issued under equity compensation plans



33,238

23,396 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





36,238

(80,354)





Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(92)

20 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





(173,737)

102,592 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year





198,955

96,363 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year







$ 25,218

$ 198,955





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest









$ -

$ 9,742 Cash paid for income taxes









$ 325

$ 539 Operating lease right-of-use assets recognized in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 1,057

$ 2,133 Accounts receivable recognized in exchange for long-term liabilities



$ -

$ 4,000

