Supermicro Total IT System Portfolio Delivers Industry-Leading, Seamless, Edge-to-Cloud Solutions to Growing 5G and Intelligent-Edge Markets New Systems Supporting Compute, AI Inferencing, High-Speed Streaming, and Low-Latency Demonstrated at MWC 2022 -- Including AR/VR and Lidar Applications

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in high-performance computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, will demonstrate the latest technologies, purpose-designed for 5G networks and Edge computing across Telco and IoT deployments at MWC 2022. A wide range of products and demonstrations that address the demanding needs of operators worldwide will be shown by Supermicro experts.

Computationally complex Edge data processing is becoming a requirement for modern Edge-to-Cloud systems. Moving compute closer to where the data is generated increases responsiveness, decreases latencies, and reduces network traffic to the data center. Supermicro's Edge, IoT, and 5G portfolio, including -- NEBS Level 3 compliance, AC/DC power, front I/O, short-depth servers, single- and multi-node servers, and IP65 ruggedized enclosures -- options, give customers optimized solutions from a single, trusted supplier. Coupled with Supermicro's industry-leading time-to-market advantage, customers can quickly address their Edge workload requirements.

"With our Total IT Solutions focus, Supermicro is creating innovative solutions that address the needs of Telco and 5G operators worldwide," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO, Supermicro. "Our broad range of products, together with our partners, deliver unprecedented value for applications that require fast response times and wide connectivity. "Our focus on creating systems with the latest technology from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA allows us to deliver solutions that are exactly matched to new workloads."

Supermicro at MWC:

In Hall 5, booth 5D66, Supermicro will demonstrate solutions on a wide range of servers that address applications that run from the Edge to the Datacenter. The Supermicro SYS-E100 and SYS-E302 will be shown as compact Edge servers for low-power environments. Using the new Intel Xeon-D processor, the SYS-E300 and the SYS-510D servers will also be demonstrated in the Supermicro booth. In addition, the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based systems optimized for Edge computing will be housed in the SYS-E403, SYS-210SE, the SYS-220HE, and the SYS-210P servers.

With more compute resources moving to the Edge, Supermicro has proven demonstrated solutions delivering the high-density and low-latency needed for 5G Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and cloud applications. An array of product configurations can address these workloads, including the 4U/6U/8U SuperBlade® and 3U/6U MicroBlade®, supporting 3rd Gen Intel Xeon SP, Intel Xeon-D and Intel Xeon-E processors.

Cloud optimized systems shown in the Supermicro booth include the new X12 GrandTwintm, which utilizes a single 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor for each of its nodes, the Supermicro SuperBlade, the Supermicro MicroBlade, and a rackmount Supermicro Ultra server. In addition, new Supermicro motherboards will also be displayed to address many real-time edge requirements.

Supermicro is working with several companies to showcase the latest innovations:

Ouster will demonstrate a wide range of solutions, including live traffic analysis using Lidar technologies.

A SmartPoint.io hub will be located in the booth and will provide live demos of computer vision AI, 5G communications, and multiple interactive touch screens.

VSBLTY will showcase its software for AI at the Edge for personalization, security, and analytics.

Taqtile will provide an interactive demonstration of augmented reality for robotics, on-site training, and many examples of AR/VR technologies. Industry 4.0 technologies will benefit from 5G wireless technologies, and a demonstration using Intel, NVIDIA, NetApp, and Supermicro servers will be shown.

