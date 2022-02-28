THIRDREALITY Makes an Important Breakthrough in Home Automation, Introducing an Innovative ZigBee Enabled Smart Blind

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDREALITY, a brand focused on researching and developing innovative smart home products, officially announced a new Smart Blind that can be operated via remote control, Alexa app, voice commands, or via buttons on the product. With a unique cordless design, the Smart Blind is safe for children and pets and convenient for homeowners wanting to upgrade the interior of their homes. The Smart Blind affords additional benefits including heat insulation, noise reduction, and motion resistance based on its aluminum alloy design. It comes in basic colors to match most home décor.

THIRDREALITY Smart Blind (PRNewswire)

THIRDREALITY Smart Blind is a standard ZigBee enabled device. It can directly work with Zigbee compatible Amazon Echo devices (including Echo 4th Gen, Echo Plus1st & 2nd Gen, Echo Show 10 2nd & 3rd gen, and Echo Studio). With these devices connected, the Smart Blind can be controlled with simple voice commands. Additionally, using the Alexa App, the Smart Blind can be programmed with timer, schedule, group, routine, and remote-control functions. For example, you can establish a routine to open the Smart Blind at sunrise and close at sunset. The Smart Blind uses 4 AA batteries that have a life span of up to 1 year depending on usage. The unique design includes the motor and battery housing in the lower section, making battery change an easy step.

THIRDREALITY offers the Smart Blind in various sizes (from 27 to 39 inches in width) and with two types of mounting, inside and surface. The height can be up to 72 inches. As part of the unique design, the opened height of the Smart Blind can be set once and then for each subsequent time its raised and lowered, the unit remembers where the bottom of the blind should stop. The design includes a bottom sensor for inside installations that helps to determine when the blind has reached the bottom of the windowsill. For surface mounting you can teach the device how far you would like the blind to extend on installation and then for subsequent use it will remember that length.

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality, Inc., established in 2018, is an emerging company that is committed to researching and developing new smart home products. THIRDREALITY works with an extensive range of businesses, resellers, and individuals in multiple countries. The products designed for smart home have gained recognition from worldwide customers, which have won a place in the smart home market for THIRDREALITY.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website at: https://www.3reality.com/

Related Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThirdReality.offical

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thirdrealityinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG_rpEZrPoJNErGtvh5juHg

Contact:

Tina. Zhu

info@3reality.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Third Reality