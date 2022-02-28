Virginia Has 5 Cities Named on the 2022 List of Best Cities to Raise a Family

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the South.

Dwellics analyzed data on over 20,000 Southern cities in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia to compile the report, with a focus on the quality of education, community, climate comfort, infrastructure, safety, and finance.

Among the states included in this analysis, Virginia dominates, capturing twenty-six spots overall and the number three city in the South. While Virginia's most populous cities are not among the state's highest performers on the list, the Richmond area is well represented in the state's top five. The best Virginia cities to raise a family:

Short Pump, Virginia (#3)

Independent Hill, Virginia (#10)

Chickahominy District, Virginia (#12)

West Point, Virginia (#14)

Brandermill, Virginia (#17)

This reflects a pattern seen overall in the migration of U.S. workers out of large cities. According to a report released by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, America's shift to remote work will drive a significant increase in migration out of major cities, with almost 55% of the people seeking relocation are planning to move more than two hours away from their current location. As more parents and families are finding, being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families, including searching for the type of family-friendly communities with exceptional amenities abundant in Virginia.

