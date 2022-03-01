2022 WORLD GAMES TO CELEBRATE THE PEOPLE, POWER AND RICH MUSICAL HISTORY OF ALABAMA IN OPENING AND CLOSING CEREMONY PERFORMANCES BOOTSY COLLINS TO MC WITH PERFORMANCES BY YOLANDA ADAMS, ALABAMA, THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA, SARA EVANS, JAMEY JOHNSON, NELLY, MARTHA REEVES, SHEILA E., TONY! TONI! TONE!, YUNG BLEU AND MANY MORE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The initial line-up and details of The World Games 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies have been announced, promising two nights of unforgettable performances celebrating the rich musical and cultural history of The Games' 2022 host city Birmingham, AL. Set for July 7 and 17 respectively at Birmingham's Protective Stadium, the ceremonies will feature musical and theatrical performances spanning a broad range of genres and generations. With funk legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins serving as Master of Ceremonies, the lineup of performers includes: Yolanda Adams, Alabama, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bo Bice, Sara Evans, Taylor Hicks, Jamey Johnson, Nelly, Pastor Mike Jr., Martha Reeves, Sheila E., Ruben Studdard, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Worth The Wait, and Yung Bleu.

(PRNewswire)

The World Games 2022 will kick off on July 7th at Protective Stadium with Unlocking The Magic: Celebrating The Power of The One. The evening will be a colorful celebration of sport and Birmingham history. Presented by Alabama Power, the presentation will feature live entertainment, special effects, honorable dignitaries and a parade of athletes representing more than 100 countries. Produced by Birmingham-based LRY Media Group, the Opening Ceremony will celebrate Birmingham's past, present and future. Spoken word artist, musician, educator, and Birmingham native, Sharrif Simmons will be delivering a poem in the Opening Ceremonies.

On July 17th at Protective Stadium, the grand finale of The World Games 2022 – One World-One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement & Unity – will commemorate The Games with incredible performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. Presented by Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, the final presentation will include the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city: Chengdu, China.

"The World Games will bring a once-in-a-lifetime level of focus and attention to Birmingham and Alabama," says Dr. Henry Panion, Artistic Director of The World Games 2022. "It is our goal to showcase and celebrate the very best of Alabama in presentations that are both festive and reflective, commemorating our past yet articulating the hope of our future. I wanted to combine the elements of Olympic ceremonies and Super Bowl half-time shows, with the best of my true loves... the sounds of a symphony orchestra and the pageantry, artistry, and precision of professional drum corps. Gospel Music and the sound of Gospel have influenced virtually every form of music across the globe. So, as an indigenous art form of America and Alabama, it is only appropriate that it be featured so prominently in these World Games."

Developed in partnership with the cohort of global partners and advisers, Birmingham, AL-based Audiostate 55 Entertainment has been brought on by The World Games to create and direct the ceremonies. This year's Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be a feast for the eyes and ears. Each evening will showcase elaborate custom costumes, props and performances, set to the backdrop of one of the largest LED displays amassed in America. The choreographed presentation of synchronized lights and immersive sound will feature a cast of over 700 combined performers across the two nights (including dancers, field pageantry artists and more), a 75-piece orchestra, and an array of choral ensembles including gospel, classical, and youth choirs, all embarking on a journey across the history of Birmingham, from its incorporation in 1871 into its future.

The World Games are returning to the United States in 2022 for the first time in more than 40 years. This year over the course of 11 days, The World Games will feature events across 34 sports, showcasing some 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries. A total of 24 competition venues will participate in this year's World Games, including the newly renovated Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.

Stay tuned for more information, including news on the forthcoming theme song of the 2022 World Games.

About The World Games:

The World Games is an extraordinary, international sports event held every four years, in the year following each Summer Olympic Games. Staged over 11 days, The Games represents the pinnacle of competition for 3,600 of the world's best athletes in 30+ unique, multi-disciplinary sports. The World Games generates worldwide exposure for participating sports and provides a highly visible stage on which athletes from more than 100 countries compete for gold. More than 600 medals will be awarded to the competing athletes, including 200 gold medals for the ultimate champions in each discipline.

The World Games is led by the International World Games Association (IWGA), a non-profit organization that is composed of 37 International Sports Federations and recognized by The International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Follow The World Games here:

Website: https://www.theworldgames.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iwga.theworldgames

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theworldgames/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theWorldGames

Digital press kit:

https://shorefire.com/roster/music-of-the-world-games

For more information contact, Shore Fire Media:

Andrea Evenson | aevenson@shorefire.com

Rendering from 2022 World Games Ceremony performances (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Music of The World Games