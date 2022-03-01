501(c)(3) Charity For A Bright Future Foundation Announces Scholarship Program Application Deadline May 30, 2022

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF"), a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children, has opened its application period for the 2022 Scholarship Program.

For A Bright Future Foundation provides annual financial support to underrepresented minority students with significant promise who when provided equal access to the right tools and programs, can become high-performing members of society and future leaders in their community.

The Foundation Scholarship Program was created in 2019, as we found a severe need to help out in one of the most important pillars of a healthy and productive upbringing for disadvantaged children – access to a higher education. Since the launch, we have read hundreds compelling stories of young individuals, who with support and tools, can build a brighter future for themselves and their families," said Susie Hernandez, FABF Board Member and Chair of the Scholarship Committee.

The scholarship application period is open Feb. 28th, 2022, through May 30th, 2022, 11:59 PM (EDT).

Scholarship applicants should choose from the following categories: Unique life challenges and/or pursue specific field of study for higher education as follows:

Global Scholarship: Multiple scholarships support education in science, technology, engineering, arts (creative), and mathematics (STEM), and sustainability.

Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship: Supports education towards teaching careers.

Healthcare Scholarship: Supports education towards direct healthcare roles.

In addition to fields of study, FABF focuses on unique categories, including:

Step Up Scholarship Fund: Supports students from single-parent households, and those who represent the first in their respective families to attend university.

Semper Fi "Honor" Scholarship Fund: Supports veterans' families.

"For A Bright Future Foundation was born of my own experiences, and I understand the importance and inspiration a college scholarship can provide to high potential underprivileged and underrepresented young people. I'm so excited to award the next group of scholarship recipients and wish the applicants the best of luck in their pursuit of a higher education. We are proud to help reduce the financial hurdle many students from humble backgrounds face," said Louis Hernandez Jr., FABF Founder, and Chairman of the Board.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

