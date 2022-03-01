Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has received Certification from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for the Therap Electronic Visit Verification System

WATERBURY, Conn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, LLC is pleased to announce it has received Certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) for the Therap Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system, contracted by the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). This Certification recognizes the work to bring Alaska's EVV system online and allows Alaska to apply for enhanced federal financial participation (FFP). This is the first of Therap's EVV systems to receive Certification and is one of the early states to receive this Certification. This Certification decision is based upon CMS's comprehensive review of Alaska's EVV system, and is retroactive to the implementation date of January 1, 2021.

With its proven statewide EVV system, Therap will continue to provide Alaska DHSS with a tool to assist all Alaska stakeholders to efficiently support the delivery of services to meet CMS requirements and improve quality of care.

"We are extremely honored to receive this Certification in partnership with the State of Alaska DHSS" said Kevin Dierks, Therap's Director of Government Relations. "We believe that all stakeholders will benefit from the ongoing EVV operations under this Certification. We will strive to continue this work to increase accountability for service delivery while supporting provider organizations and caregivers to operate more efficiently. Most importantly, we strive to improve the lives of the individuals receiving these supports, to ensure they are receiving the services they are authorized and eligible to receive. We look forward to continuing our work with DHSS to move into expansion and future phases of Alaska's EVV system."

Alaska began engaging stakeholders shortly after the 21st Century Cures Act was introduced and subsequently implemented an EVV system with its vendor, Therap. The state decided on a hybrid EVV model, where providers may choose to use the state's EVV system or procure their own system that meets state requirements. As of January 2022, roughly 74 percent of provider agencies use the state's Therap EVV system to capture EVV. The Therap Aggregator captures and standardizes 100% of Alaska's EVV data for federal compliance.

"Therap's statewide EVV system gives individuals, families, community service providers and DHSS real-time access to information and data to provide better outcomes and decisions for our customers," said John Lee, DHSS Director of Senior and Disabilities Services. "CMS Certification has been a collaborative effort from stakeholders across the State and allows for Alaska to apply for enhanced federal financial participation to continue to improve services and outcomes for all Alaskans."

Together, Therap, DHSS, and all Alaska stakeholders will move forward and implement the expansion and future phases of Therap's Statewide EVV system. Over the coming months, stakeholders will be informed of next steps and enhancements.

