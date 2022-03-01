Ascent Protein Signs Partnership with Jonathan Taylor

DENVER­­, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Protein, a sports nutrition company committed to providing clean products for athletes, announces professional football star Jonathan Taylor as their newest Ascent Athlete following his breakout 2021 season.

Known for his extreme work ethic and relentless drive to improve, Taylor is a perfect fit for Ascent and their "Official Sponsor of Hard Work" mantra. He finished the 2021 season leading all professional running backs in rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (20). He is the youngest player in professional football history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards (2,171) and 20 scrimmage touchdowns in a single season (2021). He finished his collegiate career as the sixth all-time leading rusher and the first player in history to rush for more than 6,000 yards in a three-year span.

"I've been using Ascent Protein since I turned pro in 2019 and their products have made a huge impact on my on-field success," says Jonathan Taylor. "Ascent not only tastes great but provides my body with a clean fuel to help me recover after every workout and game. Their commitment to using zero artificial ingredients gives me complete confidence in their products and I couldn't be more excited to announce this partnership to continue to work hard and recover right with Ascent Protein."

Ascent offers a full line of sports-nutrition products that support clean-eating, hard-working athletes dedicated to their fitness and nutritional goals. Ascent products use only real food ingredients, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and are designed to improve muscle health and performance for athletes. All of Ascent's products are Informed Choice Certified, meaning they are third-party tested for banned substances.

"We're excited to welcome Jonathan to Team Ascent," says Kirsten Karlsson, Associate Marketing Director of Ascent Protein. "Jonathan truly lives and breathes hard work and we're committed to providing him with clean and pure sports nutrition products to help him perform at an elite-level every day. He had a huge 2021 season and he's ready to come back even stronger in 2022 – we couldn't be more thrilled to be supporting him."

About Ascent Protein: Ascent's mission is to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 with a commitment to offering high-quality sports nutrition products with minimal ingredients and nothing artificial. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves – going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

