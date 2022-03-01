Aventis Systems Founder Hesam Lamei Makes The Georgia Titan 100 List for 2022

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce that Hesam Lamei, Founder and CEO of Aventis Systems and Cortavo, stands among the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 . The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. Nominees and winners represent the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively, the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 240,000 individuals and generate over $66 billion in annual revenues.

"We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Hesam Lamei started down his business path while still in college at Southern Polytechnic State University where he subsequently earned a B.S. in Computer Engineering. He founded and operated Quality Rams from 2003 to 2008, selling memory for desktops and laptops and then progressed into selling server and storage systems. Living on a meager salary while dipping into savings to survive, he transformed the business into Aventis Systems, which he launched in 2008. Facing numerous challenges, Hesam persevered and turned a $2.8 million company with a profit of $40,000 in 2008 into a true success story, earning over $135 million in revenues since its launch.

As merchandise and services accrued under the company's capabilities, a comprehensive bundle of offerings took the shape of an all-inclusive provider to serve the IT needs of small to mid-sized businesses across the Southeast. In 2019, this demand birthed Cortavo, a distinct brand and sister company of Aventis Systems.

To be a Titan within the industry, Hesam takes the approach of relying on a smart, competent and loyal team to pull him across every finish line he encounters. To this end, Hesam believes in cultivating his employees, removing their barriers and long-term success through work-life balance.

"Winning this award is amazing and I'm grateful for it," Lamei added when asked about being designated a Titan, "But really, everyone I work with had a hand in bringing Aventis Systems and Cortavo to where they stand today, including our happy customers. Winning awards is a good indicator to outside firms that we're on the right track, but they're only good for as long as you keep doing what won them in the first place. And so that leads me to conclude we need to continue to hit the pavement with outstanding service and innovation as we have been. But yes, winning feels nice. I'm glad to receive it."

Hesam Lamei will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on May 12th, 2022, at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall. One of the city's most treasured historic buildings, the 1921 building has been revitalized by Zoo Atlanta. As home of the Atlanta Cyclorama for more than 90 years, the building is famous for its grand scale and neoclassical architecture. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 12th, 2022, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

More About Aventis Systems

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. Their comprehensive solutions include hardware, system and application software, along with an array of in-depth managed services including Cortavo, an all-inclusive Managed Services Provider that offers all the hardware, software and cloud services necessary to address small business technology needs and challenges at a predictable monthly cost. Since 2008, thousands of small business owners have entrusted Aventis Systems as their preferred IT provider because they "Get IT Done."

More About The Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a program to recognize a premier group of 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these leaders are Titans of industry who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion and influence in their field.

The Titan 100 will be recognized at an awards event and will be given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. From private events to roundtables, this exclusive private group of Titans will be able to network and grow their professional connections. All Titan 100 designees will be published in the Titan 100 Book, profiled online with individual landing pages and recognized throughout the year in multiple platforms, venues and organizations.

