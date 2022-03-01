BD Names William 'Bill' Brown to Board of Directors

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the appointment of William "Bill" Brown to its board of directors, effective Feb. 28, 2022.

Brown, 59, is currently the executive chair of L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and technology innovator with $18 billion in annual revenue and customers in more than 100 countries. Prior to this role, Brown served as chair and CEO of L3Harris from July 2019 to June 2021, after L3 and Harris merged in 2019. Prior to the merger, Brown served as chair, CEO and president of Harris. Prior to Harris, Brown spent 14 years at United Technologies Corporation (UTC) serving in a variety of leadership roles, including senior vice president of Corporate Strategy and Development and president of UTC Fire & Security. Brown also worked for McKinsey and Company earlier in his career.

"I am very pleased to welcome Bill to the BD Board of Directors," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Bill is a growth-oriented leader with an extensive background in innovation and operational excellence. He will be a tremendous asset to our board and to BD as we continue to advance our BD2025 strategy and build sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders."

Brown serves on the Celanese Corporation Board of Directors, the Fire Department of New York City Foundation Board and is a member of the Business Council. He is also the former chair of the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and was a member of AIA's Executive Committee.

Brown received his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in mechanical engineering from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

