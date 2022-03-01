BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY (DTC) ELIGIBILITY

All common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Digital Ledger low-code application platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce that Boardwalktech' common shares (the "Common Shares") are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities for publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's Common Shares in the United States because of the accelerated settlement period and the expected reduction in costs for investors and brokers.

"We are pleased that we have been approved for electronic clearing and settlement to simplify the process of investing in Boardwalktech for investors and believe that having DTC eligibility will encourage new investors at this exciting stage of our company" commented Andrew T. Duncan Chief Executive Officer Boardwalktech.

DTC eligibility also enables new investors that may have been previously restricted from trading Common Shares to begin trading and simplifies the process of trading Common Shares in the United States.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

