Flex Announces 2022 Virtual Investor and Analyst Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will host its virtual investor and analyst day on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, beginning at 1:30pm PT.

Chief Executive Officer Revathi Advaithi, Chief Financial Officer Paul Lundstrom, and other key business leaders will host a series of presentations that will focus on Flex's transformation journey, growth strategies, market opportunities, capital allocation priorities and financial targets.

The live webcast presentation will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Investors & Analysts

David Rubin

Vice President, Investor Relations

David.Rubin@flex.com

