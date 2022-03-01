Henniges Automotive and Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components Form Strategic Joint Venture

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henniges Automotive Holdings, Inc., a leading supplier of highly engineered sealing systems for the global automotive market, today announced it has formed a strategic joint venture with Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of automobile components in the China market. This strategic joint venture will combine the current Chinese operations of Henniges with Guizhou Hongyang Sealing Parts Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Hongyang Sealing Parts Co., Ltd. which are the subsidiaries of Guizhou Hongyang Automotive Components that hold its sealing systems business. The new joint venture is named Henniges (China) Sealing Systems Co., Ltd. with Henniges Automotive holding majority control.

This strategic joint venture with Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components allows Henniges Automotive to further expand its reach into the China automotive market through complementary product offerings and a favorable footprint. With extensive expertise in sealing system solutions, Henniges Automotive provides a wide range of high-quality weather strips and seals to prevent water, air and dust from entering the vehicle and its critical spaces. Henniges Automotive believes this expertise is a competitive advantage that will assist the new joint venture in further accelerating its growth in the China automotive market.

"This joint venture allows us to bring our longstanding expertise to additional customers in the region. Building on the success of Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components and their strong existing systems, we can leverage talent and synergies to fully serve the China market," said Larry Williams, Henniges Automotive President and Chief Executive Officer. "Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components' sealing business has extensive experience working with a different customer base than Henniges Automotive in the China market and we are excited to grow with them to serve alongside our global OEM customers and local domestic OEMs."

With locations in Guizhou and Shanghai, Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components' sealing business supplies to original equipment manufacturers SAIC, JMC, SGMW and DFCV. "Since 1985, we have continued to develop the capability to develop and manufacture a wide range of vehicle sealing systems for multiple China OEMs," said Mr. Xianfeng Yu, General Manager of Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components. "This joint venture with Henniges Automotive, allows us to leverage additional sealing experience to provide more advanced and complex product offerings to satisfy our customers."

About Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components Co., LTD.

Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components engages in the manufacturing and sale of auto parts in China with product offerings that include electric wipers and glass lifters, car seals, electronic and electrical switches, car locks, door handles and heat exchangers within both passenger cars and commercial vehicles markets.

About Henniges Automotive Holdings, Inc.

Henniges Automotive provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods as well as encapsulated glass systems. Henniges sells to all major automotive OEM customers and operates facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The company has 8,700 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.hennigesautomotive.com/.

