InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Clean HVAC Coils (BTK-125)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to clean the evaporator coils on any air conditioner," said an inventor, from Falkville, Ala., "so I invented the COIL CLEANER. My design helps to remove dust, debris, grass clippings and spider webs from the coiled structure."

The invention provides an effective way to clean the coils on any air conditioning unit. In doing so, it enables debris and dust particles to be easily removed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and HVAC contractors. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

