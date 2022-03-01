Jeep® Brand Reveals Image of First-ever Fully Electric Jeep SUV

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan presentation, Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer (CEO) of Stellantis, revealed images of the first-ever 100% battery-electric Jeep® SUV, as the brand continues its global initiatives toward the full electrification of its SUV portfolio. This new fully electric Jeep vehicle will be launched early next year, expanding the brand's reach and taking the next step to the achievement of Jeep brand's vision of Zero Emission Freedom. More information on the Jeep battery-electric vehicle (BEV) will be released in the coming months.

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

