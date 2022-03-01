Microdesk joins forces with Symetri and becomes the #1 Global Autodesk Solution Provider

NASHUA, N.H., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microdesk, a US leading solution provider of BIM, VDC and EAM technologies and services announced today that it has been acquired by Symetri, an Autodesk Platinum Partner in Europe with revenue of $170 Million, 450 employees and more than 20 offices in Europe.

Microdesk expands its global footprint into the European market. Together Microdesk and Symetri will serve more than 20,000 customers and 250,000 daily users and be present in Europe and the US with more than 750 employees as the #1 Global Autodesk Solution provider.

The acquisition is in line with Microdesk`s strategy to become a global market leader within their industry. Together, Symetri and Microdesk will have an increased Service and R&D capacity to deliver more value for their customers with the goal to enable more people to work smarter and more sustainably. With operations across the US and Europe Microdesk and Symetri will together have a unique position to serve customers with local and global operations.

Symetri was founded in Sweden 1989 and is since 2005 part of Addnode Group, a company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with net sales of $ 440 Million and 1900 employees.

"Microdesk is the leading AEC and EAM consultancy in the U.S. and the company is ready to take the next step on the journey to become a global company. When we began discussions with Symetri about how the two businesses could work together to deliver more value to our customers, it quickly became clear that the two organizations had complementary skills and technologies that would add value to our customers. Together with Symetri we expand our own IP portfolio, and our service and R&D capacity. Symetri's IP such as Naviate and Sovelia solutions will add value for our customers in the US. Together we will be able to add more value to our customers in their ambition to work smarter and more sustainably," says Michael DeLacey, CEO Microdesk.

"Microdesk is a leading Autodesk Platinum Partner with unique digital delivery and consulting expertise, resources and know-how to help customers design and construct in a way that's both efficient and sustainable. They will bring exceptional skills and innovative IP to our customer base within the Construction industry. We are excited about the additional value our combined leading-edge technology and services will bring to our customers in the years ahead," says Jens Kollserud, CEO Symetri.

Microdesk is a BIM and EAM consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction, and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating BIM, VDC and EAM technologies.

Using software from industry leaders such as Autodesk and IBM, combined with its vision and passion for sustainably meeting the demands of urbanization, our team of industry experts is redefining project deliver and asset management.

Symetri, a part of Addnode Group, is one of Europe's leading solution providers of digital BIM, product design and lifecycle solutions and has a team of 450 people and the revenue for 2021 was $170 Million. The company has more than 20 offices throughout Europe.

With a combination of its own IP, best of breed technology from partners, and a comprehensive range of services, we enable our customers to create sustainable designs, maximize efficiency and increase competitive advantage with digital solutions.

Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Autodesk Authorized Training Centre (ATC) as well as Autodesk Service Provider Premier.

