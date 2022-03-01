Mikhail Fridman steps down from VEON Board

AMSTERDAM, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announced that Mr. Fridman has resigned as a director of the VEON Board (the "Board") with effect from 28 February 2022.

