OUTFRONT Celebrates Women’s HERstory Month with its “Lifted Up” Campaign

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) launches its Women's History Month campaign highlighting leading women across a diverse spectrum of industries. The campaign titled, Lifted Up, applauds 40 of today's leaders for the impact of their achievements, while also acknowledging those who helped make them possible: the women who came before. This messaging provides positive visual representation for future generations of women while also promoting the importance of female mentorship and support.

OUTFRONT STUDIOS designed the "Lifted Up" campaign that includes each woman's name, career position and photo surrounded by illustrations of diverse women. The presence of a triangle as a framing device around each woman's head references its use as a common symbol for womanhood, subtly speaking to identity, gender equality, and a fair balance between men and women in every aspect of life – social, cultural, and personal.

"As leaders, we have a responsibility to elevate those around us," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer, OUTFRONT. "But as women, lifting up one another takes on even more importance, and becomes our almost-sacred duty to each other. Our honorees in the 'Lifted Up' campaign represent that ideal, blazing their own trails while lighting the way for those who follow."

Campaign honorees include: Patricia Andrews-Keenan, Founder, Pigment International; Dr. Patricia Ares-Romero, Chief Medical Officer & VP, My Psychiatrist & My TMS MDC; Doris Boulrece, MCDonald's Owner Operator, BMOA Chicagoland Operators; Amabelle Camba, Director of Development & Communications, CASA of the River Region; Jeanine Chambers, Executive Director, Angel Flight Soars; Delmarie Cobb, Media & Political Consultant, The Publicity Works; Meg Daley, Founder & CEO, Friends of the Underline; Dr. Crystal DeBerry, LLC, DeNovo Clinical Strategies; Nannette Bertram Dix, CSW, Manager for the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, Louisville Metro Government; Julia Farr, Executive Director, Alumni Affairs, Georgetown University; Molly Fletcher, Keynote Speaker & Former Top Sports Agent; Barbara Fortier, CEO, Girls Scouts of Eastern MA; Larra Foster, RSN, BSN, Emergency Nurse Manager; Shanda Freeman, Entrepreneur; Annie Ganot, VP, Head of Patient Advocacy, Solid Biosciences; Dr. Reginique Green, Chief Clinical Officer, Christ Community Health Services; Christa A. Hamilton, President & CEO, UCAN Governing Board; Malika Jackson, The Fine Artist; Shantelle Leatherwood, CEO, Christ Community Health Services; Marile Lopez, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, Jorge Luis Lopez Law Firm; Nicole Marquis, Founder & CEO, Hip City Veg; Rennay Cooke Marshall, Director of Communications, Family & Children's Place; Chris Olsen, Co-founder/Founder, Publish Her/My Founder Story; Laurel Orley, Co-Founder & CEO, Daily Crunch Snacks; Dr. Valerie Paley, SVP, Chief Historian and Director of Library, New York Historical Society; Deborah Re, CEO & President, Big Sister Association of Boston; Acacia Reed, Chief Operating Officer, L.A. Care Health Plan; Janet Riley, CEO, The Riley Group Real Estate; Ruby Rios, Solution Engineer Specialist, VMware; Lorri Rishar, CEO, Edge Partnerships; Anika Robbins, CEO & President, The Anika Foundation; Marvina Robinson, Founder, CEO, B. Stuyvesant Champagne; Jayd Rodrigues, Center Director, Operating Council, Horizons for Homelessness MA, Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, Paramount; M. Sandra Severe PhD, MPH, COO, Jackson Memorial Hospital; Krupal Swami, Founder & CEO, Team SWAMI, LLC; Yolanda Travis, McDonald's Owner Operator, BMOA Chicagoland Operators; Lauren Tuckers, Inclusion Management Leader, DO What Matters; Veronica Vasquez-Montez, M.D, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Emergency Department Medical Director, PIH Health; Tonnette R. Williams, McDonald's Owner Operator, BMOA Chicagoland Operators; Angela Witwer, President, Edge Partnerships.

To find out more information on the campaign and honorees, please visit: outfrontmedia.com/womens-herstory-2022. View the campaign on digital billboards and in transit hubs throughout the month of March.

