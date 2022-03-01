PLANET BASED FOODS UNVEILS NEW PLANT-BASED COMFORT FOODS AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Based Foods , the first and only company to produce nutritious plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its number-one ingredient, will debut its first comfort food products — original and southwest taquitos — at Natural Products EXPO West, March 9 - 11, 2022. Planet Based Foods' taquitos are now available to foodservice and retail buyers looking to add delicious, soy-free and GMO-free plant-based options to their lineups, with direct-to-consumer distribution slated for May 2022.

Planet Based Foods debuts its plant-based taquitos made with nutrient-dense, hemp-based meat and vegan cheese at EXPO West Booth #N838, Level 100 in ‘Hot Products’ North Hall (PRNewswire)

Planet Based Foods' newest products represent an expansion into the plant-based convenience category after successfully launching its hemp-based burgers, sausages and crumbles in foodservice and via planetbasedfoods.com and Vejii.com . The company's innovative production process is the first to use hemp seed, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber in its plant-based meats with zero waste. The brand's Original Crumble now features as a nutritious, plant-based ingredient in its new taquitos that also use 100% vegan cheese.

"Consumers are looking for new, convenient ways to incorporate plant-based foods into their lifestyles, and Planet Based Foods is delivering," said Braelyn Davis, CEO and co-founder, Planet Based Foods. "Our new taquitos feature our plant-based meat made with sustainable hemp and make it easy to enjoy classic comfort foods that don't rely on animal protein."

"We founded Planet Based Foods with one purpose: to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that is fit to weather the impacts of climate change and feed the planet for generations to come," added Davis. "The expansion of our product line to include handheld comfort foods creates a familiar and delicious way to introduce consumers to our superfood hemp-based meat while delivering exceptional taste, convenience and sustainability."

2022 EXPO West attendees have a first opportunity to sample new Planet Based Foods products at Booth #N838, Level 100 in North Hall 'Hot Products' Showcase:

Taquitos



Original Taquitos - feature Planet Based Foods original hemp-based crumble seasoned with onion and delicious vegan pepper jack cheese in a crunchy taquito shell perfect for snacking and entertaining. SRP $7.99 for 6 taquitos.

Southwest Taquitos - showcase zesty southwestern flavors, including Planet Based Foods original crumble, vegan pepper jack cheese, and yellow onion and serrano chiles sauteed in olive oil. SRP $7.99 for 6 taquitos.

Burgers & Sausage

Original Hemp Burger - lightly seasoned with a mix of garlic, onion and smoked paprika, the Original Burger made from a blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice has been perfected based on real feedback at California burger restaurants and stands out for its nutrition, as well as its satisfying savory taste, mouthfeel and cook performance. SRP $7.99 for 2 4 oz. burger patties.

The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger - natural seasoning and fresh, zesty slices of green pepper add Southwestern flavor to the classic blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice. SRP $7.99 for 2 4 oz. burger patties.

Hot Breakfast Sausage Hemp Patties - seasoned to perfection with smoked paprika and black pepper, the blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice makes a breakfast sausage that is hearty without the grease of traditional pork sausage. SRP $7.99 for 4 sausage patties.

Founded in 2019 by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant veteran Ted Cash, Planet Based Foods represents the culmination of six years of research and development around how to utilize hemp seed in plant-based meat applications. A nutritional powerhouse, hemp seed provides more nutrients and protein than most pulses, plant-based meats and grains. Hemp requires less water than traditional crops, regenerates soil, does not require pesticides, and can successfully grow in hotter temperatures -- making it uniquely suited to thrive in the face of climate change and agricultural resource constraints. Planet Based Foods sources 100 percent of its hemp from the United States as part of its commitment to support American farmers and reduce its supply chain carbon footprint.

For more information, visit planetbasedfoods.com and visit Planet Based Foods Booth #N838, Level 100 in North Hall 'Hot Products' Showcase at EXPO West.

About Planet Based Foods

Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. The company's innovative production process is the first to use hemp seed, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber with zero waste. The result is delicious plant-based meat that delivers high-performance nutrition, including protein, fiber, omega 3-6-9 fats with no soy, gluten or GMO ingredients. Founded in 2019 by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants. The San Diego-based company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Planet Based Foods Global Inc., which is publicly traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PBF). Visit planetbasedfoods.com and follow @PlanetBasedFoods on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Planet Based Foods debuts its plant-based taquitos made with nutrient-dense, hemp-based meat and vegan cheese at EXPO West Booth #N838, Level 100 in 'Hot Products' North Hall

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Based Foods