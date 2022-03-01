Polygon Convertible Business to Rebrand as Acasta Partners

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the launch of Acasta Partners, the rebranded convertible business of Polygon Global Partners. The investment team, led by CIO Mike Humphries, remains unchanged and its flagship strategy, now called Acasta Global, continues to focus on generating the same return profile that it has targeted since its initial launch. This strategy has received numerous accolades since inception, including performance awards from EuroHedge, HFM Week, Alt Credit Intelligence and HedgePo/Allocator Investor Choice.i

Founded in 2009, the business employs a diverse range of strategies including those focused on convertible bonds and volatility linked instruments, metals and mining companies, commodities, as well as opportunistic fundamental and event-driven investments in the credit sector. Acasta targets strategies with defensible "niches", seeking to combine a breadth of expertise to maximise investment opportunity across economic and market cycles.

"We are excited to share the news of our rebranding, and the entire team was actively involved in the renaming process," noted Mike Humphries. The team drew inspiration for the new name from the Acasta Gneiss, a rock outcropping in the Canadian Northwest Territories nearby the Acasta River. This rock body was metamorphosed approximately four billion years ago and stands as an enduring archetype for a patient and robust investment framework. The diverse minerals and visibly distinct bands were seen as reminiscent of the team's multi-disciplinary approach to investing which evolved over decades working together.

About Acasta Partners: Acasta Partners is an alternative investment firm with offices in London, New York and Florida. The business was founded in 2009 and invests globally, employing a multi-disciplinary approach which draws on diverse expertise and strategies to maximise investment opportunity across economic and market cycles.

