Readout Health Launches Suite of Metabolic Biofeedback Programs, Adds Chief Medical Officer

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital breath biomarker company Readout Health today announced the launch of multiple metabolic programs to address the significant gap in personalized, data-driven insight for weight loss and chronic care programs.

Personalized user objectives and guidance are paired with the handheld (FDA Class 1) Biosense breath device that tracks precise fat oxidation in breath as it changes with diet, fasting, and exercise. Aimed at consumers, clinics, and researchers, the self-care behavioral modification in-app programs fueled by a personalized Fat Burn Score include outcomes such as:

Weight loss

Anti-inflammation

Longer healthspan

Metabolic flexibility

According to Readout CEO, Jim Howard, "By combining personal full-day Biosense fat burn biofeedback with a medically-designed curriculum in these engagement programs, patients and consumers now have a path to sustainable change." The medically-designed curriculum is scheduled to be added in the Spring.

To support the medical oversight of the programs, Readout announced the hiring of Naomi Parrella, MD as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Parrella is a double board-certified obesity and family practice physician and Chief of Lifestyle Medicine at Rush University in Chicago. She will support Readout's clinical utilization and research using fat oxidation therapies for disease prevention, management, and reversal of metabolic disorders, neurocognitive disorders, oncology, mental health, and heart failure.

Dr. Parrella adds, "We've been looking over three years for this game-changing technology to empower more people to improve their health. With Biosense, users can get real time feedback and support in between clinic visits for faster and better results. I am eager to enable the use of Biosense's patented technologies to simplify protocols, reduce costs, and deliver smarter outcomes for patients, providers and payers, as well as to Readout's partners in clinical research."

Get Started: Biosense

ABOUT READOUT HEALTH

Readout Health is a behavior modification data startup focused on large chronic disease markets. As the leading in-home personalized breath biomarker solution for patients and consumers, Readout patented a lung sampling process platform to replace blood measurements in 2020 and launched Biosense as the first FDA Class 1 device for precision nutrition and fasting after a successful 2019 clinical trial . The Company has several pharma and academic trials ongoing and supports clinics using carb restrictive therapies for disease reversal, including RPM reimbursement codes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Readout Health